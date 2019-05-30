Today in New Delhi, India
2019 Cricket World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar to debut as on-air expert

Sachin Tendulkar joins an illustrious panel of experts in the pre-show on Star Sports. He will have his own segment ‘Sachin Opens Again’. 

cricket Updated: May 30, 2019 12:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
New Delhi, Feb 04 (ANI): Indian Former Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tries as he launches India's first multiplayer virtual reality cricket game 'Sachin Saga VR' in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will make his debut as an on-air expert in the ICC ODI World Cup, starting Thursday in the United Kingdom.

The Master Blaster will take his place in the commentary box ahead of the tournament opener between hosts England and South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.

Tendulkar joins an illustrious panel of experts in the pre-show on Star Sports. He will have his own segment ‘Sachin Opens Again’.

The 46-year-old, who has represented India in six World Cups, holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup, scoring 673 in 2003.

India opens its campaign on June 5 against South Africa

First Published: May 30, 2019 12:24 IST

