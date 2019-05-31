2019 Cricket World Cup, West Indies vs Pakistan: Pakistan Predicted XI - Amir to make WC debut

Pakistan will seek inspiration from their dramatic Champions Trophy win in England two years ago when they take the field in their opening World Cup match against a resurgent West Indies on Friday.

Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.

But skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed hopes his side will draw inspiration from when they were in a similar position in 2017.

WATCH:Ben Stokes takes catch of the century to dismiss Phehlukwayo

“We will seek inspiration from our Champions Trophy win because then also we were losing and then lifted ourselves at the right time to win the trophy,” Sarfaraz said.

Pakistan had lost 4-1 in Australia before the tournament and arch-rivals India whipped them by 124 runs in the opening game of the Trophy.

But Pakistan then beat South Africa, Sri Lanka and England on their way to the final, where they thumped India by 180 runs.

Pakistan are likely to play six batters, one all-rounder and four bowlers in their line-up. Pacer Mohammad Amir has been declared fully fit for the match against West Indies by Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Pakistan’s bowling line-up will mostly feature Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz.

Pakistan Predicted XI vs West Indies: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz.

First Published: May 31, 2019 10:35 IST