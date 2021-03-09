28 wins from 46 Tests: Ravi Shastri leads the list of Indian head coaches
Team India’s uninterrupted sequence of success in recent time has been hugely praised by the experts of the game. The credit goes to head coach Ravi Shastri for constituting a bunch of talents who have developed the ‘never give up’ attitude which is clearly visible on the cricket field.
For instance, India’s historic triumph in Australia – where a majority of experienced players were unavailable and youngsters came up to shoulder the responsibilities. The same competitive spirit was also witnessed at home when Virat Kohli & Co went on to clinch the 4-match Test series 3-1 against England even after losing the opening game.
India’s success rate in the longest format of the game under Shastri’s coaching tenure has been commendable. Out of 46 Test matches, India have won 28 and the win percentage is 60.87. These figures put the former Indian all-rounder on the top of the list of successful coaches.
After Shastri, John Wright stands second (21 Test wins from 52 games) while Gay Kirsten (16 Test wins from 52 games), Duncan Fletcher (13 Test wins from 39 games) and Anil Kumble (12 Test wins from 17 games) hold the third, fourth and fifth place respectively, in terms of most matches won.
Greg Chappell holds sixth place as India won only 7 games out of 18 Test matches during his tenure.
In the ODIs, India played the most number of games -130- during John Wright’s tenure and came out victorious in 68. Under Fletcher’s coaching, the men-in-blue played 108 games and won 65. Gary Kirsten saw Team India winning 59 out of 93 matches during his stint, including the historic 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka.
Shastri has a win percentage of 62.64 in ODIs as India have played 91 matches and won 57.
India have entered the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship which is schedule to commence from June 18, 2021 in Southampton. It will be the first that India reached the finale of an ICC event with Shastri as head coach.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You can't belong to team if you don’t perform your best everyday: Jhulan Goswami
- Jhulan Goswami claimed 4 for 42 to set up India’s nine-wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI, helping the side level the five-match series 1-1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Option to skip IPL never on table, can’t ignore financial advantages: Buttler
- The British media grilled Buttler on players in all likelihood skipping the Test series against New Zealand starting June 2 if their franchises get to the play-offs starting in last week of May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia to reschedule South Africa tour 'as soon as possible'
- Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Hockley said the "first step" to mending the board's relationship with Cricket South Africa was to come to a resolution with revised dates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaw breaks Dhoni and Kohli's record with unbeaten 185 in Vijay Hazare Trophy
- Shaw achieved the feat when he hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandya bowls full tilt with tweaked action, Dhawan may be benched for T20Is
- Hardik Pandya has started bowling full tilt at the nets with a slightly tweaked action, while Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to get any game in the five-match T20 series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'After Gavaskar, haven't seen a better Indian Test opening batsman than Sehwag'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road Safety World Series: Sachin plays a classic straight drive in nets- WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: UP beat Delhi by 46 runs to reach semi-final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana slams fifty, sets world record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shaw storm puts Mumbai into semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bet none of our players will leave IPL because they miss their wife or kids'
- Geoffrey Boycott feels the ECB should dock money should players give precedence to IPL than playing for England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali climbs to second, Mandhana remains at 7th
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Even Azharuddin went through a similar phase': Former coach on Gill's struggle
- India vs England: Gill's roller-coaster form reminds the ex coach of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I am sure he will be back, scoring runs at the WTC final': Deep Dasgupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox