2nd ODI, Adelaide weather report: Will rain throw a curveball and derail India’s comeback hopes in Australia series?

India will be raring to make a comeback on Thursday when they take on Australia in the second game of the three-match ODI series at the Adelaide Oval. Under new captain Shubman Gill, India lost the series opener at Perth’s Optus Stadium last week, as Australia chased down a revised target of 131 in 21.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. Adelaide Oval stands next to the River Torrens in Adelaide, Australia(REUTERS)

The Perth game was forgettable for the visitors, with several weather-related stoppages affecting the momentum of their batting. India’s top order collapsed for just 21 runs in the powerplay, leaving only 136 runs (later revised to 131) for Australia to chase. The bowling unit, too, failed to make an impact.

The challenges at the Adelaide Oval won't be any different as India hope to level the contest. But will rain play a spoilsport and derail India's chances?

2nd ODI, Adelaide weather report

In the lead-up to the match at the Adelaide Oval, the city did witness ample rainfall. In fact, India were scheduled to practice indoors on Tuesday amid the heavy rainfall, but it eventually stopped, helping the side to get an outdoor session.

According to AccuWeather, rain is unlikely to play a role in the second ODI match of the series, although the weather is expected to remain overcast throughout the day. The temperatures are expected to climb up to 21 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, with slight chances of rain, before it nosedives to 9 degrees in the evening.

All eyes on Kohli, Rohit

The two senior batters will once again be the cynosure, having suffered poor performance in Perth, their first international game in seven months, following their last appearance in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Kohli recorded his first dismissal for a duck in Australia, while Rohit was dismissed for eight runs. The rustiness was evident in their batting, as experts took the opportunity to highlight and criticise their choice not to play in the India A game against Australia A at home that preceded the series.