2nd ODI: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets to level series in Abu Dhabi

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second day-night international in Abu Dhabi, levelling the three-match series 1-1 on Friday.

Paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi took a career best 4-38 to keep New Zealand down to 209-9 in their 50 overs before Fakhar Zaman (88) and Babar Azam (46) helped Pakistan reach the target in 40.3 overs.

The 18-year-old left-armer finished with 4-38 as New Zealand found a slow Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch hard to score on after Ken Williamson won the toss and chose to bat.

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor top-scored with a laborious 120-ball 86 not out and added 75 for the fifth wicket with Henry Nicholls, who made a snail-paced 33 off 63 balls.

The stand lifted New Zealand after Shaheen once again rocked the top order following his 4-64 in Pakistan’s 47-run defeat in the first match, also played in Abu Dhabi.

Shaheen dismissed destructive opener Colin Munro in the second over of the innings, holing out to a tough catch by Mohammad Hafeez. In his next over he deflected a straight drive to run out Williamson (one) at the non-striker’s end.

In his second spell Shaheen yorked Tom Latham for one while Mohammad Hafeez bowled George Worker for 28 to leave New Zealand struggling at 73-4.

Taylor, who made 80 in the first game, held one end intact and together with Nicholls ensured the innings do not finish under 200.

Nicholls was finally bowled in the 38th over by Hasan Ali who finished with 2-59.

Taylor hit three boundaries and a six for his 43rd half century in one-day internationals.

New Zealand won the first mach by 47 runs, also in Abu Dhabi and therefore the decider will be played in Dubai on Sunday.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 00:50 IST