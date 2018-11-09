Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Live score and updates: PAK aim to bounce back
Catch all the action as Pakistan take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the three match series. Pakistan lost the first match by 47 runs in Abu Dhabi.cricket Updated: Nov 09, 2018 17:12 IST
After winning the three match T20 series 3-0, Pakistan came back down to earth with a 47-run loss to New Zealand in the first ODI. Trent Boult, who was missing from the T20s, was the star picking up a hat-trick to reduce Pakistan to 8/3 in their chase of 267, from which they never recovered. Pakistan battling has been struggling off late and will need to up their game if they are to challenge New Zealand in the remaining matches. Top-order especially needs to stand up and be counted. The Kiwis for their part will be looking to carry on in the sere form they have been.
First Published: Nov 09, 2018 16:11 IST