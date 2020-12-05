2nd T20I: Australia add Nathan Lyon to squad, fret over Aaron Finch’s fitness against India

cricket

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 12:36 IST

Australia strengthened their spin bowling by bringing in Nathan Lyon on Saturday but continue to fret over the availability of captain Aaron Finch in the two remaining Twenty20 Internationals against India. Off-spinner Lyon replaced all-rounder Cameron Green, who has been released from the squad to play for Australia A, according to Cricket Australia website.

Lyon has not played a Twenty20 International since a 2018 match against Pakistan in Dubai. The injury-plagued hosts will take a late call on Finch’s fitness after the skipper suffered a hip injury while fielding in Friday’s series-opening defeat in Canberra.

Australia have already lost the services of spinner Ashton Agar (calf) and opener David Warner (groin) through injuries while quick Pat Cummins has been rested. Speculation is rife over who would lead Australia should Finch fail to regain his fitness.

In the mix will be former skipper Steve Smith, who is eligible to captain the side again, after having served out a two-year ban on any leadership role following a 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Australia and India arrived in Sydney on Saturday to play the two remaining Twenty20 matches on Sunday and Tuesday. The teams will also play a fourth Test series beginning in Adelaide on December 17.