3 Indians, 4 Australians: Harbhajan Singh names his all-time Test XI

Harbhajan Singh, who will next be seen donning the yellow of Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was asked to assemble a team who according to him could be the best XI in the longest format.

Mar 06, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.
Former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting found their respective names in the line-up as out-of-favour India spinner Harbhajan Singh named his all-time Test XI recently. Harbhajan, who will next be seen donning the yellow of Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was asked to assemble a team who according to him could be the best XI in the longest format.

Harbhajan started by picking Virender Sehwag and Matthew Hayden as the openers. Sehwag is regarded as one of the best top-order batsmen in the history of Test cricket and he has got two triple tons to attest that fact. With 8625 runs and a highest score of 380, not many would argue with Hayden’s inclusion either.

Harbhajan handed over the crucial number three and four spots to former teammates Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar respectively. Dravid’s credentials at three is second to none while Tendulkar’s numbers speak for themselves.

Former South Africa cricket Jacques Kallis comes after Tendulkar to take up the all-rounder’s role. With 13289 runs and 292 wickets in the longest format, Kallis will surely go down as one of the best all-rounders, if not the best.

Ricky Ponting oversaw some of the best moments in Australian cricket and no doubt was picked by Harbhajan as the captain of this side. The off-spinner revealed Ponting pipped the likes of Brian Lara, Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen for a spot in his team.

The wicket-keeping role was given to Kumar Sangakkara, who has 12400 runs to his name in the longest format. “Adam Gilchrist was a great player but Sangakkara’s record speaks for itself. He averaged 57 in Tests and it would have been a lot more had he not also been a wicket-keeper in the first part of his career.”

Shaun Pollock, Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath formed the fearsome pace trio while Shane Warne was picked at the lone spinner by Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan’s Test XI: Virender Sehwag, Matthew Hayden, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting (C), Kumar Sangakkara (WK), Shaun Pollock, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath

