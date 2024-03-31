3 slip fielders, one shocking dropped catch: Bangladesh trio commits unbelievable blunder, makes mockery of routine grab

On the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Sri Lankan batter Prabath Jayasuriya received an unexpected reprieve when three Bangladesh fielders combined to drop a straightforward catch in the slip. The rather comical incident unfolded as skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto stationed himself at first slip, Shahadat Hossain Dipu at second slip, and Zakir Hasan at third slip, each attempting but failing to grasp onto the ball. Three Bangladesh players failed to grab hold of the catch during Day 2(X/FanCode)

Despite their coordinated effort, none of the fielders managed to secure the catch, leaving Jayasuriya to capitalise on his stroke of luck and continue his innings.

Jayasuriya had just arrived at the crease and was batting on 6 when he was dropped. He eventually stayed for 75 deliveries, scoring 28 and played a supporting hand to Kamindu Mendis, who remained unbeaten on 92 as Sri Lanka scored 531 in their first innings.

As Jayasuriya confidently drove the ball, the thick outside edge sent it flying towards Shanto stationed at first slip. However, what should have been a routine catch turned into a nightmare for Bangladesh as Shanto failed to hold on to the ball, causing it to ricochet into the air.

As the ball hovered above the ground, the fielders at second and third slip, Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Zakir Hasan, respectively, saw their chances to redeem the missed opportunity. Despite their best efforts, neither Dipu nor Zakir could grasp the ball, with Dipu missing a straightforward rebound.

Desperation filled the air as Zakir lunged forward in a desperate attempt to salvage the situation, but luck remained elusive as the ball slipped through his fingers, leaving Jayasuriya to breathe a sigh of relief.

Watch:

On Day 1, another amusing incident took place when Shanto opted for a DRS for lbw against Kusal Mendis despite the ball clearly hitting the middle of his bat.

Sri Lanka eye series win

Sri Lanka had registered a thumping 328-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the series, and will look to clinch a series victory after a mammoth 531-run total in the first innings of the second Test.

Despite the big score, no Sri Lankan batter reached a century with Kusal (93) and Kamindu Mendis (92*) scoring in the nineties. Nishan Madushka (57), Dimuth Karunaratne (86), Dinesh Chandimal (59), and captain Dhananjaya de Silva (70) all scored half-centuries.