30 years after Arjuna Ranatunga called Shane Warne overrated, Aravinda de Silva reveals what happened next

It’s no secret that Shane Warne and Arjuna Ranatunga weren’t friends – far from it, in fact. If anything, they simply did not like each other, and that equation remained unchanged even after both had retired from the game. In his book, Shane Warne’s Century: My Top 100 Test Cricketers, Warne ranked Ranatunga 93rd, while the former Sri Lankan World Cup-winning captain famously labelled the Australian spin great an “overrated” bowler and ‘not a role model’ for youngsters. Shane Warne, left, and Arjuna Ranatunga during the 1996 World Cup final (AFP)

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It has been four years since Warne’s passing, and while it remains unclear whether Ranatunga still holds the same view, his long-time teammate Aravinda de Silva has revealed an intriguing conversation he once had with Warne – one that had remained under wraps all these years. The rivalry, which began during the 1996 Cricket World Cup following Ranatunga’s jibe, appeared to get under Warne’s skin to such an extent that it affected his bowling rhythm altogether.

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“It’s a way of getting under the skin of the opposition. Just before the final, he mentioned that Shane Warne was not a great bowler. He [Ranatunga] said, ‘I don’t know why people rave so much about his bowling’, to the point that it made Warne very upset. Long after their cricketing careers were over, Warne mentioned, ‘Now I know why he said it. It got under my skin, and I just couldn’t control my bowling. Every time I was bowling at him, the only thing I wanted to do was get him out, but I was not focused. That probably is how he was able to get into someone’s mind,” de Silva said during an event.

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