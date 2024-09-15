Old Trafford [Manchester], : The third and final T20I of the three-match series between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester was abandoned due to rain on Sunday. 3rd T20I between England, Australia called-off due to rain; series finishes at 1-1

With the match being called off, the series ended at 1-1 and the trophy was shared. The first match of the series was won by Australia and the second was won by England.

All-rounder Liam Livingston was awarded the Player of the Series award for his magnificent performance in the first two matches of the series.

Livingstone was the highest run-getter in the series with 124 runs in two innings at a strike rate of and at an average of 62. The right-hand batter slammed 10 boundaries and six maximums in his innings. He scored one fifty in the series, which came in the second match.

"Just been a bit more involved to be honest. Getting a chance with both bat and ball with a few boys being away, I am back enjoying my cricket. I have had a different environment, few younger faces and stuff, I have just really enjoyed my cricket. I wanna be involved as much as I can in the game," Livingstone said in the post-match presentation.

"I haven't always been able to do that lower down the order. That is what it is - it's a part of the role. I have tried to do it to the best of my ability. Anytime you get an opportunity to go up and try and influence the game a little bit more, I have always enjoyed that. I will bat wherever I am told to bat, I wanna play for England for as long as I can. Hopefully I have proved that maybe a little bit further higher up the order is probably better for me," the all-rounder added.

The Three Lions skipper Phil Salt opened up on captaining the national side for the afirst time in his career.

"I have enjoyed it , it's different. It's for the first time in England shirt, I have been forced to look at the game slightly differently and have a bit more on my plate, For the most part, I have really enjoyed the challenge and having that added responsibility," Salt said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.