4, 4, 4, 4, 6, 4, 4: Smriti Mandhana goes on rampage, destroys WPL auction star Dottin, WI pacer Henry during 3rd T20I

In Harmanpreet Kaur’s absence, Smriti Mandhana has taken up the captaincy role with ease in the ongoing three-match T20I series vs West Indies. Harmanpreet was sidelined for the second fixture after she suffered a niggle in her knee during the first T20I. The hosts won the first T20I by 49 runs, but Harmanpreet’s absence proved to have an impact in the second T20I as the Windies clinched victory by nine wickets. Despite the defeat, Mandhana was in good batting form and also got a half-century, and once again backed it up in the decider, on Thursday. India's batter Smriti Mandhana plays a shot.(PTI)

The match began with West Indies winning the toss and opting to bowl. The visitors struck first in the opening over as CA Henry dismissed opener Uma Chetry for a two-ball duck. Receiving a full delivery, outside edge, Chetry got a leading edge and the fielder at extra cover did the rest. It looked like the Windies were in control in the final T20I, but Mandhana had other plans and began her blitzkrieg in the third over.

After being put on strike in the third delivery, Mandhana began with getting hit on her back thigh for a dot ball. Then she came up with the perfect response to get her second boundary of the match, smacking an in-swinging delivery past fine leg for a four. She then made it back-to-back with two more fours past mid-off and cover point.

WPL Auction star faces Smriti Mandhana's wrath

The fourth over began with Mandhana at the non-striker’s end. After receiving a wide ball, Jemimah Rodrigues then directed Deandra Dottin to midwicket for a single and put Mandhana back at strike. Hoping to get back the momentum, Dottin tossed it towards leg stump, but Mandhana was well-prepared for it and read the length early. She clobbered it past deep square leg for another four.

But the best was yet to come, and Dottin, who was purchased by Gujarat Giants for ₹1.7 Cr, went full in the next ball, bowling a half-volley outside off. Mandhana cleared her front leg and swung through the line to launch it over the wide long-off boundary for a maximum. Then she backed it up with two more fours in the next two balls, past mid-on and then over backward point. The fourth over ended up leaking 20 runs with India at 40/1.