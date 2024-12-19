RCB Director of Cricket dissects Virat Kohli’s batting template for IPL 2025: ‘Got no doubt that he’ll want to…’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The franchise went on to release the likes of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Jacks, Will Jacks etc. During the auction in Jeddah, RCB spent ₹2 crores each on Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood, Englishman Phil Salt, veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, English all-rounder Liam Livingstone, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya, Aussie Tim David and former player Devdutt Padikkal. Virat Kohli clinched the Orange Cap in IPL 2024.(AFP)

The franchise also spent ₹1 crore each on Jitesh Sharma, Lungisani Ngidi. Meanwhile, they purchased Romario Shepherd for ₹1.5 crores, Jacob Bethell for ₹1.25 crores. They also spent on the likes of Swapnil Singh, Mohit Rathee etc.

Going into IPL 2025, Virat Kohli will once be RCB’s most important player and with Du Plessis released, he is once again expected to take over the captaincy role.

During IPL 2024, Kohli took a different batting approach, than his usual cautious and patient style, and was at a high tempo in the powerplay. But RCB roped in some power-hitters during the auction, which has left fans thinking about Kohli’s batting role next year.

Virat Kohli's role for IPL 2025

Explaining Kohli’s role in the team, RCB’s Director of Cricket Mo Bobat hoped that the veteran would follow the same template from last season. “Firstly, Virat's got a wealth of experience and incredibly high skill. I trust him to figure things out in the middle and to know what to do. You are right, last year, Virat and Faf [du Plessis] role-modelled brilliantly the intent that was required. Virat scored runs throughout the competition, even in that initial period when we weren't getting results.”

“But even he, midway through, said, "Right, I'm going to lead the way here, we can all be more aggressive." it was brilliant to see him talk that through with the rest of the batting group and back his words up with action. I've got no doubt that he'll want to maintain that moving forward. I certainly won't be, and Andy certainly won't be, sending the team out with somebody having the intent to drop anchor.

“That isn't what's required. We want to make the most of every delivery. Players can be trusted to assess the situation, the conditions out there, and Virat will be no different to anybody else,” he added.

Last season, RCB reached the playoffs, finishing in fourth position in the league phase. But then they crashed to a defeat against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. Kohli was key in RCB’s run throughout the season, finishing as the Orange Cap holder by a huge distance. Kohli registered 741 runs in 15 matches, compared to second-placed Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 583.