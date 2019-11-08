66, 74, 65: Rohit Sharma becomes 1st to register hat-trick of most sixes in a calendar year

cricket

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:39 IST

India stand-in captain Rohit Sharma blasted six sixes and six fours in his 85-run knock off just 43 balls to lead India to a comprehensive 8-wicket win over Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I at Rajkot. Rohit’s blistering innings at the top of the order helped India chase down the 154-run target in just 15.4 overs to level the three-match series on Thursday. Rohit, who became the first male cricketer of India and only the second in the world to represent his country in 100 T20Is, broke a number of records piling on the misery of the Bangladesh bowling attack.

Rohit, who hit six sixes – three of those consecutive against off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain – became the highest six-hitter in a calender year for the thrid time in a row. Rohit is the first cricketer to have registered a hat-trick in being the highest six-hitter in a calender year.

Rohit Sharma currently has 66 sixes to his name in 2019 combining ODIs, T20Is and Test matches with another T20I and two more Test matches to go against Bangladesh, the numbers are only expected to grow. The right hander had hit 74 sixes last year and 65 in 2017.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma loses cool after third umpire mistakenly gives Soumya Sarkar not out

“You don’t need huge body and muscles to hit big sixes. Even you (Chahal) can hit sixes. Power is not the only thing you need to hit sixes, you need timing as well. The ball should hit the middle of the bat and your head should be still. So, there are a number of things you need in order to hit a six,” Rohit told teammate Yuzvendra Chahal after the match on BCCI.tv

Rohit now holds the record for most sixes by an India captain in T20I cricket. With 37 sixes in just 17 innings, the Mumbai batsman went past MS Dhoni’s tally of 34 (62 innings). Virat Kohli is third on the list with 26 sixes (26 innings).

Other records Rohit broke on Thursday

Rohit stitched an 118-run stand with partner Shikhar Dhawan which is now the highest partnership by India against Bangladesh for any wicket in T20Is.

Also Read: India break Australia’s world record with massive win over Bangladesh

Rohit now has 450 runs against Bangladesh which is the most he has got against any opposition.

Rohit scored 79 runs in the first 10 overs on Thursday, which is the highest score by an Indian batsman after first 10 overs in a T20I. Previous highest was 73* also by Rohit vs Sri Lanka at Indore in 2017. It is also the highest score by any batsman while chasing in T20Is. Previous best Chris Gayle’s 75* against South Africa in 2015.

“It was very important from us to give a good start to the team as it is often seen that a set batsman wins the match for the team. I was a little unhappy that I got out at the wrong time. But nevertheless, I am happy with my performance as well as that of the team because we were under a lit bit of pressure,” Rohit said reacting on his innings.

“We had lost the first match in Delhi and it was important to win here in Rajkot,” he added.