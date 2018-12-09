7-year-old kid from Kashmir bowls a ripping googly, Shane Warne terms it ‘ball of the century’ - Watch

Ahmad Abbas, the young 7-year old kid from Kashmir keeps bowling leg spinners in his hometown. Little did he know that a clip of one such session would catch the eye of legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne, who in turn tweeted that he was mighty impressed with the skill of the young man.

Earlier this year, Ahmad trundled up and bowled a googly which pitched and snaked back in to smash the stumps of the batsman at the other end. He was mobbed by his teammates as the young man broke into wild celebrations.

Easily ball of the century. A googly that turns a metre and a half. @ShaneWarne take a look. You have some competition. pic.twitter.com/GEanTVuVME — Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) July 23, 2018

Such was the skill of the young man that this particular ball became the cynosure of all eyes and social media was drooling over the delivery. It caught the attention of Shane Warne who Tweeted: ‘This is outstanding! Well bowled young man’.

This is outstanding ! Well bowled young man 👍 https://t.co/NfADPHXj4F — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 5, 2018

This Tweet was picked up Fox Cricket, who are the official broadcasters of the ongoing Test series between India and Australia. Warne even went on to coin it as ‘The Ball of the Century’!

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 11:20 IST