96/0 in 4 overs - Mohammed Shahzad breaks records in T10 League

Mohammed Shahzad and Brendon McCullum mauled the bowlers with their aggressive batting as they chased down the total in just 24 deliveries.

cricket Updated: Nov 21, 2018 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mohammad Shehzad in action for Rajputs during the T10 league.(Twitter)

Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad was at his destructive best as he slammed an unbeaten 74 off just 16 balls to give Rajputs a 10-wicket win over Sindhis in the T10 League in Dubai on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 95, Shahzad and Brendon McCullum mauled the bowlers with their aggressive batting as they chased down the total in just 24 deliveries. It was a brilliant show by the duo as the chase was completed in 17 minutes.

The 16-ball-74 by Shahzad was the highest score in T10s ever and the Afghanistan wicket-keeper was able to bring up his fifty in just 12 balls - another first in T10 cricket.

The innings did not have a single dot ball and the 30-year-old slammed eight sixes during his stay at the crease.

Earlier, skipper Shane Watson made 42 from 20 balls as the Sindhis scored 94-6 in 10 overs. Munaf Patel took three wickets and Carlos Brathwaite claimed two for the Rajputs.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 22:17 IST

