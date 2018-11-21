96/0 in 4 overs - Mohammed Shahzad breaks records in T10 League

Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad was at his destructive best as he slammed an unbeaten 74 off just 16 balls to give Rajputs a 10-wicket win over Sindhis in the T10 League in Dubai on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 95, Shahzad and Brendon McCullum mauled the bowlers with their aggressive batting as they chased down the total in just 24 deliveries. It was a brilliant show by the duo as the chase was completed in 17 minutes.

The 16-ball-74 by Shahzad was the highest score in T10s ever and the Afghanistan wicket-keeper was able to bring up his fifty in just 12 balls - another first in T10 cricket.

READ: India vs Australia: Virender Sehwag cracks ‘GST joke’ after Brisbane T20I loss

The innings did not have a single dot ball and the 30-year-old slammed eight sixes during his stay at the crease.

Earlier, skipper Shane Watson made 42 from 20 balls as the Sindhis scored 94-6 in 10 overs. Munaf Patel took three wickets and Carlos Brathwaite claimed two for the Rajputs.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 22:17 IST