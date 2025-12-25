A day to remember for Rohit, Kohli, Gani and the fans

MUMBAI: Young batters held sway in the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament, bringing down multiple records with three of the four-fastest List A tons by an Indian all compiled on the same day but as they have repeatedly done this season, while turning out for the India ODI side, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stole the thunder with vintage knocks. Delhi's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Andhra in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)

The two superstars lit up the opening day of BCCI’s premier List A tournament, notching up effortless centuries in their respective matches for Delhi and Mumbai, bettering more records in the process.

Kohli smashed a superb 131 off just 101 balls (14 fours, three sixes) against Andhra at the Center of Excellence, Bengaluru, while Rohit hit 155 off 94 balls (18 fours, 9 sixes) at a packed Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

The other talking point of Wednesday’s opening round matches was the feat of three of the four-fastest List A tons by an Indian all being compiled on the same day. Sakibul Gani took just 32 balls to get to his hundred during Bihar’s monumental innings of 574/6, making it the fastest by an Indian in List-A cricket and the third-fastest in all List-A cricket.

Then, Jharkhand’s Ishan Kishan got to his hundred in 33 balls against Karnataka in Ahmedabad to take the fourth spot. Earlier, Gani’s Bihar team-mate Suryavanshi had got to his century off just 36 balls.

Fan frenzy

Just as special was the fan frenzy -- for a domestic game no less -- that was witnessed at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium where Rohit was in action.

The opening batter might have turned out for the national one-day championship as an afterthought, but looking at the mad rush of fans, he was inspired to put on a show.

With the Rajasthan Cricket Association making entry free for the spectators hours before the toss, there were huge queues outside the stadium. The classy batter gave the fans no reason to complain, entertaining the spectators with a flawless display which included 18 fours and nine sixes helping Mumbai chase down Sikkim’s total of 236 in just 30.3 overs.

A near capacity crowd of 20,000-odd fans made their presence felt with chants of “Rohit, Rohit” every time he hit a boundary. He set the tone with a well-timed shot over cover, off seamer Kranthi Kumar, and followed it up with a trademark swivel-pull over the backward square leg fence for a six, to bring up his fifty in just 28 balls.

Kohli shines

Looking at the fan frenzy that Rohit evoked at Jaipur, the decision to play Delhi’s match behind closed doors at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence made sense. Given Kohli’s following in Bengaluru, imagine the crowd that may have turned up at Chinnaswamy Stadium!

Kohli, though, didn’t need any extra motivation. Unfazed by all the outside noise, he produced a masterclass to help the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi complete a four-wicket win over Andhra, in a chase of 298/8. Opener Priyansh Arya made 74 (44 balls) and Nitish Rana 77 (55 balls) as Delhi made short work of the target in just 37.4 overs.

During his innings, Kohli became the second Indian player to get to 16,000 List-A runs, getting fastest to the mark in mere 330 outings, well clear of Sachin Tendulkar who had got there in 391 innings. It was Kohli’s 58th List-A hundred and he is now just two short of Tendulkar’s record of 60.

Bihar rout Arunachal

Perpetual whipping boys Arunachal Pradesh had another bad day, raising questions whether the sides from the North East are ready to be playing the seasoned state sides. The records against them have a hollow feel.

Bihar massacred the Arunachal Pradesh bowling to amass 574/6 at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi, which is the highest ever total in List-A cricket. The previous record of 506/2 made by Tamil Nadu was also against the same opponent in Bengaluru in 2022.

Suryavanshi went berserk en route a blistering 84-ball 190, including 15 sixes, while reaching the three-figure mark in just 36 balls. The left-hander has now become the youngest List A centurion.

Gani smashed 128 off 40 balls. Having taken just 32 balls to reach his hundred, Gani surpassed the record held by Punjab’s Anmolpreet Singh, who struck a 35-ball hundred against the same opposition in 2024.

The list of the quickest hundred in List-A cricket is topped by Jake Fraser-McGurk (29 balls) for South Australia against Tasmania in the 2023-24 season and the great AB de Villiers (31 balls) for South Africa against West Indies in Johannesburg.

Bihar’s wicketkeeper-batter Ayush Loharuka too joined the party with a 116 off 56 balls.

Ishan dazzles

Only days after leading Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win and earning an India recall, the left-handed Ishan Kishan registered one of the fastest-ever hundreds by an Indian in the List A format to help his team post an imposing 412/9 in 50 overs. Kishan was dismissed after scoring 125 in 39 balls with seven fours and 14 sixes.

His effort, however, was in vain as Karnataka pulled off the highest-ever chase in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scaling down Jharkhand’s 413 with 15 balls to spare, in Ahmedabad. Left-hand batter Devdutt Padikkal led Karnatala’s charge with a belligerent 147 off 118 balls (10x4, 7x6).

Karnataka’s chase is only the second successful chase of a 400-plus target in List A cricket. South Africa’s 435-run chase against Australia at Johannesburg in the 2006 ODI remains the highest.

Among other international players, Dhruv Jurel (80 runs off 61b, 4x4, 4x6) and Rinku Singh (67 off 48b, 6x4, 2x6) shone in Uttar Pradesh’s win over Hyderabad.

With inputs from agencies