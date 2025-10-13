'A deep wound in his heart': Rohit Sharma was hurt after 'being called out', vows to erase his pain in IND vs AUS ODIs

It's been less than two months since Rohit Sharma returned from Italy, but his before-and-after pictures have refused to dwindle on the internet. Rohit has lost a great amount of weight – 8 kilos to be precise – and appears to be in one of the best shapes of his career. His transformation at the CEAT Awards got the fans, and if this version of Rohit turns up in Australia, you can kiss goodbye to those retirement rumours. Rohit is heading Down Under with a mission – to prove he's still got it and send a statement to Ajit Agarkar and the rest of the BCCI selection committee. He may be 38, retired from Tests, and his captaincy taken away from him. If a beast is ever to hunt down its prey, it's when it is wounded and cornered. Will Rohit Sharma resurrect himself in Australia?(AFP)

Rohit's incredible fitness has won everyone over, including Sanjay Bangar, who has shed some light on this transformation. The former India all-rounder and batting coach reckons Rohit's determination brings back memories of 2012, when he did something similar after getting dropped from India's 2011 World Cup squad. Rohit's form and injury forced MS Dhoni and Gary Kirsten to ignore him from the 15-player unit that lifted the World Cup in Mumbai on April 2, 2011, but taking motivation from it, he turned it around in style in 2013. The same Dhoni who dropped him from the World Cup squad promoted Rohit to open in the 2013 Champions Trophy, and the rest, as they say, is history. Bangar expects to see the same level of commitment from Rohit when the three-match ODI gets underway in Perth this Sunday.

"The last time Rohit Sharma followed such a strict fitness regimen was after he missed out on the 2011 World Cup. That exclusion left a deep wound in his heart, and I think we’re seeing a similar level of determination from him now. From 2012 to 2024, he’s had a wonderful and successful career, but being called out for his fitness has clearly stayed with him, and he has worked hard to address it," Bangar said on the Amul Cricket Live show.

Rohit in Australia

Rohit holds a fine ODI record against the Aussies, scoring 2407 runs from 46 matches at an average of 57.31, including eight centuries. His numbers are equally impressive when batting on Australian soil: 1328 runs from 30 innings, averaging 53.12 with five centuries. The last time Rohit played for India, he led the team to the Champions Trophy title, with an impressive knock of 76 in the final against New Zealand. And if Rohit can dig deep and produce a repeat of his heroics Down Under, the former India captain can inject a fresh lease of life in his career

"It’s visible in his preparation and his mindset. It’s great to see Rohit Sharma hungry and fit once again. As a captain, you don’t always have the luxury of fielding inside the 30-yard circle; sometimes you need to patrol the outfield, dive around, and contribute as a fielder too. Rohit seems to be preparing himself completely for that challenge, and that’s a very positive sign,” added Bangar.