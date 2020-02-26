e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘A lot of bowlers praise Dhoni because...’: Pragyan Ojha explains MS Dhoni’s captaincy style

cricket Updated: Feb 26, 2020 09:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of MS Dhoni, Pragyan Ojha
File image of MS Dhoni, Pragyan Ojha(Getty Images)
         

Pragyan Ojha, who has recently retired from all forms of cricket, has hailed former India captain MS Dhoni for being a bowler’s captain and for understanding what a bowler needs. He also spoke about the respect Dhoni had in the dressing room for the way he managed his bowling resources. “He (Dhoni) was a bowler’s captain. I strongly believe that a bowler should have a captain who understands him. A lot of bowlers praise Dhoni because of the dimensions he gives you, things that he helps you with like placing the field, keeping your mind clear which are important when you play high-intensity games,” Ojha told Times of India.

ALSO READ: Win toss, win match and why Kohli was right: Decoding importance of toss in Tests

Ojha was at his best under MS Dhoni’s captaincy and was prolific performer for India in home conditions. He did not get a chance to showcase his pedigree in overseas conditions, something which is one of his disappointment.

“Definitely. Any cricketer would like to go out of the country and challenge himself. Like batsmen, when they go to countries like Australia, England and South Africa. They want to get the runs for the team. I have spoken to many cricketers like (VVS) Laxman bhai and Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir). They want to go outside and perform because those conditions are not favourable to us. So as a cricketer I would have loved to go to foreign shores and give my best,” he further added.

