Shan Masood not wanted in Lahore; crowd groans at dropped chance, Babar Azam awaited ‘like Sachin Tendulkar’

A small broadcast moment from the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa has stolen the show in Lahore. As the replays rolled off a dropped chance of Shan Masood, the TV feed picked up an exchange between commentators Shaun Pollock and Bazid Khan, which decoded a strange reaction from the home fans. Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the first day of first test.(AP)

On the third delivery of the 38th over, Subrayen drew an inside edge from Shan Masood, and Tony de Zorzi at short leg failed to hold on. In the next over, when the replay was being shown, the following exchange was heard:

Pollock: Baz, they are Pakistan supporters. Why are they disappointed?

Bazid Khan: I think you have not seen the scorecard. Who comes next?

Pollock: Ah... Now I understand, it is like when Sachin used to bat.

The real logic

The punchline needed no further explanation. Babar Azam bats at number four for Pakistan, and he walks out at the fall of the second wicket. A drop at that instant meant that the second wicket partnership was stretched and that delayed the arrival of Babar. Bazid Khan set up the reveal with a deadpan cue, “Who’s coming next?”

Shaun Pollock’s realisation revealed the fandom of Babar Azam. Having played actively against Sachin Tendulkar, Pollock is well acquainted with the love and following the Indian great commanded. Batters like Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara, who used to bat ahead of Tendulkar, have often revealed their surprise at how the home crowd used to react when they were dismissed, only to later realise that Sachin is walking in next.

Through the 90s and the first decade of the new century, Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed unparalleled fandom and support. Whole India used to wait for his chance at the crease. This crazy following often resulted in the crowd celebrating India’s wicket that would lead to his arrival.

Beyond Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli had also enjoyed similar support later. During IPL 2023, Ravindra Jadeja revealed how the whole stadium wished for his wicket to watch Dhoni batting. These occasions reveal how the audience and spectators idolise their cricketers, especially in the subcontinent.

Babar Azam has been a star of Pakistan batting in recent times. Even though he is not having the best of times of late, the anticipation from the fans to watch him bat reveals the support and following he commands in Pakistan.