Aakash Chopra, Mitchell Johnson in Twitter war of words over Perth pitch

India lost the second Test of their tour of Australia by 146 runs in Perth on Tuesday and the series is now level at 1-1 with two Tests to go.

The pitch at the brand new Optus stadium came in for criticism and according to a report in cricket.com.au match referee Ranjan Madugalle rated the pitch at the new stadium in Perth as average —the lowest pass mark given out by the ICC. Earlier, the Adelaide pitch was given very good rating from the international cricket body.

Earlier, Australia coach Justin Langer had hit out at claims of Perth wicket being on the poor side. Langer had said: “Anyone who says there’s anything wrong with that wicket, they must have been watching a different game”.

Nothing wrong with it. It was exciting to watch a contest between bat and ball for a change and not these dull flat tracks being served up constantly. I’d actually be interested in knowing what a good pitch is? Hope for another exciting test at the MCG 🏏 https://t.co/Q1vOYm6AaB — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 21, 2018

Inconsistent bounce use to happen a lot, the pitch is supposed to deteriorate. Is it any different to a pitch that spins a metre or more & stays low? — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 21, 2018

Vihari bowled a bouncer on the ‘first day’ to dismiss a well set Harris. I rest my case 🙌🙏 https://t.co/gELNtmLUuI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 21, 2018

Pretty shitty case if that what your coming with Aakash. You’re saying it was a dangerous delivery from a spinner? Did you pipe up when the Indian 4 man attack bowled plenty of short balls, which I enjoyed as a fan & was awesome to watch? What is a good wicket is to you? — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 21, 2018

You spoke of natural deterioration that leads to variable bounce. That ball was a reflection of variable bounce on the first day. Not dangerous then. But yes...that Shami spell on day four was close to dangerous....felt that player safety was in question. Therefore the rating. https://t.co/AlE4Me9Iko — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 21, 2018

I disagree, I’ve seen far worse & played on pitches similar to it. Do you want to see boring flat belters? I don’t. I want to see pitches that produce an exciting contest between bat and ball. Anything else you want to get off your chest? — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 21, 2018

I never said that I want to see cricket on feather beds..ICC rated the pitch ‘Average’-I agree with their neutral observation based on the feedback of match officials. You don’t. We r entitled to have our own opinions. FOE. Too bad if the pitches you played on got a ‘good’ rating — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 21, 2018

Plenty of pitches much worse that never had this rating. I know what you saying & no issues with you disagreeing & having your opinion, that’s all good. But I still disagree & have no idea why you would comment directly to me? — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 21, 2018

Too late in Melbourne..just landed...body clock still set on Perth timings. Chanced upon your observation somehow...enough reasons for commenting to you directly? ☺️😉✌️Merry Christmas in advance...see you on the Boxing Day. Hopefully MCG wont be a road like last year... 🤞 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 21, 2018

Now former India and Australia cricketers Aakash Chopra and Mitchell Johnson have been at it on Twitter about the pitch, Former Aussie quickie Johnson is says that it was a good pitch while Chopra argues differently.

The argument started with Johnson replying to a tweet by Cricket.com.au and then replying to a fan, That is when Chopra got in to present his side and both have sice traded verbal blows.

And they wonder why Test Match cricket is struggling .. Was a tremendously exciting pitch which had a bit for everyone .. Should be more like this IMO .. https://t.co/c5jx99oQfO — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 21, 2018

For what it’s worth former England captain Michael Vaughan thinks it was a good pitch.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 19:24 IST