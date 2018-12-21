 Aakash Chopra, Mitchell Johnson in Twitter war of words over Perth pitch
The pitch at the brand new Optus stadium came in for criticism and according to a report in cricket.com.au match referee Ranjan Madugalle rated the pitch at the new stadium in Perth as average —the lowest pass mark given out by the ICC.

Dec 21, 2018
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia's Tim Paine gets tangled up trying to fend off a short ball from India's Mohammed Shami during play in the second cricket test between Australia and India in Perth.(AP)

India lost the second Test of their tour of Australia by 146 runs in Perth on Tuesday and the series is now level at 1-1 with two Tests to go.

The pitch at the brand new Optus stadium came in for criticism and according to a report in cricket.com.au match referee Ranjan Madugalle rated the pitch at the new stadium in Perth as average —the lowest pass mark given out by the ICC. Earlier, the Adelaide pitch was given very good rating from the international cricket body.

Earlier, Australia coach Justin Langer had hit out at claims of Perth wicket being on the poor side. Langer had said: “Anyone who says there’s anything wrong with that wicket, they must have been watching a different game”.

Now former India and Australia cricketers Aakash Chopra and Mitchell Johnson have been at it on Twitter about the pitch, Former Aussie quickie Johnson is says that it was a good pitch while Chopra argues differently.

The argument started with Johnson replying to a tweet by Cricket.com.au and then replying to a fan, That is when Chopra got in to present his side and both have sice traded verbal blows.

For what it’s worth former England captain Michael Vaughan thinks it was a good pitch.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 19:24 IST

