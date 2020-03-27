e-paper
Home / Cricket / Aaron Finch names favourite Indian bowler, diplomatically evades Sachin Tendulkar-Brian Lara query

Aaron Finch names favourite Indian bowler, diplomatically evades Sachin Tendulkar-Brian Lara query

Finch was asked a wide range of questions and Finch obliged by answering a selected few. From his favourite knock to favourite song, Finch revealed his opinion about various things on and off the field.

cricket Updated: Mar 27, 2020 15:07 IST
Australia captain Aaron Finch picked his favourite Indian bowler of all time during a question and answer session on social media recently. During the forced break from sport due to coronavirus pandemic, Finch utilised his free time by interacting with fans on Twitter.

He was asked a wide range of questions and Finch obliged by answering a selected few. From his favourite knock to favourite song, Finch revealed his opinion about various things on and off the field.

One fan quizzed him about his favourite Indian bowler and Finch took Harbhajan Singh’s name. The off-spinner is currently not part of the Indian setup but plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Finch stated that he loved watching Harbhajan bowl during his prime years in the game. His answer read: “Loved Harbhajan Singh during his prime, specially on spinning wickets.”

 

Another question for Finch was: “MCC vs ROW 2014, who was more fun to bat with, Lara or Tendulkar?”

The question referred to the time when Finch played alongside both Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara for Marylebone Cricket Club against Rest of the World XI.

Finch smashed an unbeaten 181 and put on partnerships with both Tendulkar and Lara respectively as he guided his team to a seven-wicket win. Finch did well to evade the fan question and said he loved batting with both.

 

Finch was also asked during the Q and A session as to what he likes the most about India cricketer KL Rahul. He replied saying he loves his timing.

cricket news