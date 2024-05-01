AB de Villiers 'fed up and frustrated' with Virat Kohli's strike-rate row: 'How many IPL hundreds have you scored?'

AB de Villiers has had enough of the chatter surrounding Virat Kohli and his strike-rate in the IPL 2024. Kohli, who holds the Orange Cap in the tournament with 500 runs at an average of 71, brags a strike-rate reading 147. And yet, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru has copped flak for it. Kohli, opening the innings for RCB has played a very contrasting role in comparison to the other dynamic openers representing different franchises. While the approach shown by Travis Head at Sunrisers Hyderabad or Sunil Narine with the Kolkata Knight Riders is fresh and more referential of how batting in modern-day T20 cricket should be, Kohli has played a more sedate role, but one that's proven to be crucial for RCB. AB de Villiers (R) has come out in support of Virat Kohli(Agencies)

The Kohli strike-rate chatter gained flame following his knock of 51 off 43 against SRH, which proved to be a match-winning one. In the next game against Gujarat Titans, Kohli hit a much more fluent 70 not out as RCB gunned down 200 inside 17 overs. After the game, Kohli made his displeasure vocal, lashing out at those who are experts at making comments 'from the box'. Adding to Virat's outburst, de Villiers took shots at those pointing fingers at Kohli, reiterating the genius of the man.

"Virat Kohli catching criticism about his strike-rate. It's been going on for way too long, and I am fed up with that now. I am frustrated to say the least. This guy is one of the best to ever play the game of cricket. He's incredible in the IPL; he plays a certain role for RCB and I've had pretty much of these data-driven pundits who keep criticising this man when you don't really have knowledge of the game. How many games of cricket have you played? How many IPL hundreds have you scored?" de Villiers asked during a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Virat Kohli at No.3? Not a bad idea

With four matches left, Kohli could well be on his way to bettering his stats from last year – 639 runs at an average of 53.25. De Villiers, Kohli's former RCB teammate, highlighted a very interesting stat that may shut Virat's critics. In 2016, when Kohli racked up 973 runs – the most runs by any player in a single edition of the IPL – his strike rate was 152.03, lower than his current SR. Baffled at all the negativity directed at Kohli, de Villiers urged him to continue doing what he is, although he did highlight one thing different he'd love to see Virat try

"He's been doing it day in and day out guys. He has won games for the team playing in a certain way. He has got a formula and it's up to the team - the coach and captain - to strategise around that. His strike-rate this year has been even better than the record-breaking season which he had [in 2016]. I don't know where this criticism is coming from. He is batting like a dream. All I can say is 'Virat, keep playing like you are,'" mentioned de Villiers.

"I have said in the past and I still believe that Virat Kohli is best suited at No. 3. I know he loves to open the batting, but by batting at 3, it will allow Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks to go after the bowling and then allow to monitor the innings accordingly."