AB de Villiers mauls India bowlers with match-winning knock in WCL, then removes Yusuf Pathan with sensational catch

AB de Villiers was in sensational form on Tuesday, as he smacked an unbeaten knock of 63* off only 30 balls, leading South Africa Champions to a victory against India in their WCL 2025 fixture. De Villiers arrived to bat after the dismissal of Jacques Rudolph in the ninth over and began an epic carnage, smacking three fours and four sixes in his innings. AB de Villiers plays a shot.(Instagram)

The SA innings started off on a strong note as Hashim Amla slammed 22 off 19 balls and Rudolph got 24 off 20, which gave them the perfect platform to defeat India. Meanwhile Sarel Erwee (15) and JP Duminy (16) failed to get going against India. For India, Yusuf Pathan was in good bowling form, returning with figures of 2/26.

But once De Villiers arrived, South Africa took steady control in the game. Morne van Wyk (18* off five balls) had a short cameo, as he added 19 runs with De Villiers in the over to take South Africa to 208/6 in 20 overs.

The Indian batters failed to get going and had a top order collapse. Robin Uthappa was dismissed for two runs off 13 balls and Shikhar Dhawan departed for one off four deliveries. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina could register only 16 off 11 balls and Ambati Rayudu departed for a two-ball duck.

Stuart Binny tried to stage a comeback, and remained unbeaten at 37* off 39 balls. But it wasn't enough as India could only reach 111/9 in 18.2 overs, losing by 88 runs via DLS method. Binny didn't receive any support from the middle order or lower order too, as even the Pathan brothers failed to imrpess. Irfan got 10 off nine balls and Yusuf registered five off five deliveries. De Villiers also took a sensational catch to dismiss Yusuf.

For South Africa, Aaron Phangiso took three wickets and Wayne Parnell took two dismissals.