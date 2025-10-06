AB de Villiers sends Australia bowlers an Abhishek Sharma warning ahead of T20Is: ‘He can also clear up…’

Proteas legend AB de Villiers has predicted that Abhishek Sharma will make life difficult for the Australia bowlers in the upcoming tour Down Under. Abhishek has been in incredible form, which was on display in the Asia Cup, where he became Player of the Tournament. The left-handed batter has already achieved the number one ranking in T20Is and has become one of the most dangerous batters in the shortest format in a very short period of time. India's Abhishek Sharma had an incredible Asia Cup 2025.(AP)

Abhishek played a pivotal role in India’s unbeaten Asia Cup campaign, emerging as their standout performer with 314 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.86 — the highest in the tournament.

De Villiers heaped praise on Abhishek Sharma ahead of India’s upcoming Australia tour, calling him one of the most dangerous openers in world cricket right now. The former South Africa captain backed the young left-hander to thrive in Australian conditions, where extra bounce could complement his aggressive style.

“Abhishek Sharma is in the form of the life, some are saying he is the best opening batter in the world right now in this format. Will be great to see what he can get over there in Australia. I think he will enjoy the conditions because there’s quite a bit of bounce,” observed de Villiers, speaking on his YouTube channel.

The Proteas great pointed out Abhishek's batting strengths, praising his ability to find boundaries across the field and dominate both sides of the wicket with flair and precision.

“He likes freeing up his arms over the off-side, opening up the blade, covering the point to third man boundary, hitting sixes over there. He can also clear up or open up the leg side as well. All round player, fantastic batter to watch," he added.

Abhishek Sharma missed out on ODIs against Australia

Abhishek was included in two List A matches against Australia A to test his readiness for the 50-over format. His left-arm spin and rich batting form made him a strong contender alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, the selectors eventually chose Jaiswal, limiting Abhishek’s inclusion to the T20I squad for the Australia tour.