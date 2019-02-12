AB De Villiers, Sunil Narine and Shahid Afridi to lead show in PSL 2019

The 2019 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will feature some of the greatest T20 stars from International cricket viz; South African AB De Villiers, Wayne Parnell; Caribbean stars Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Darren Sammy and Andre Russell; Kiwi cricketers Cory Anderson and Luke Ronchi along with Pakistan superstars like Shahid Afridi, Faqar Zaman, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam and Wahab Riaz.

The Pakistan Super League has always featured some of the top International as well as local T20 stars representing six franchise teams from various regions of Pakistan. The tournament this year will be played across five cities in UAE and Pakistan.

Defending Champions Islamabad United will clash against Lahore Qualandars in the season opener on the 14th February in Dubai. The tournament this season will be played from the 14th February – 17th March 2019 in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Karachi and Lahore.

The Opening ceremony for the fourth Pakistan Super League will be broadcasted LIVE on DSPORT on 14th February 2019. It will feature performances from Pakistani sufi rock band Junoon, singers Fawad Khan along with performances from international stars like American rapper Pitbull, British singer Marcia Barrett and German band Boney M.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place before the first match on 14 February 2019 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

DSPORT, a premium sports channel of Discovery Communications, will broadcast LIVE, the fourth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 in India this year. The Pakistan Super League is a franchise based Twenty20 cricket league, which was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2015. The Pakistan Super League was the second most watched T20 league in India last year.

