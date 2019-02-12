MS Dhoni to retire after World Cup 2019? Chief selector MSK Prasad has his say

The importance of MS Dhoni to this Indian team which gets ready for the World Cup is not a hidden secret anymore and everyone from the head coach, to the captain and the players, have spoken about the role of Dhoni in the side.

There are also speculations being made that the 2019 edition could be Dhoni’s last in India colours as the former captain could call it quits after the tournament. However, chief selector MSK Prasad has said that any discussions on these lines have not taken place so far.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane could be recalled as selectors look to rotate players - Report

“We have definitely not discussed this. Because prior to such a big tournament, I do not think it is wise to get distracted, since all energies are geared towards preparing well for the World Cup,” he said in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo.

Speaking about his form, Prasad said that Dhoni’s productivity with the bat will only increase with the number of matches he plays and hence, the IPL is a great opportunity for him to find the groove yet again.

“Importantly, before India head to the World Cup, he will be playing the IPL. So he will be playing in 14-16 matches - all high-intensity games. That will only help him extend that form he has caught on the Australia and New Zealand tours. I am very happy with his batting,” he further added.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 11:17 IST