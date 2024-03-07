 AB de Villiers ‘upset’, links ‘Vettori involvement’ to SRH’s captaincy swap | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / AB de Villiers ‘upset and disappointed’, links ‘involvement of Daniel Vettori’ to SRH’s Cummins-Markram captaincy swap

AB de Villiers ‘upset and disappointed’, links ‘involvement of Daniel Vettori’ to SRH’s Cummins-Markram captaincy swap

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 07, 2024 08:10 AM IST

De Villiers said he was upset with Markram's sacking but at the same time understood SRH's decision to appoint Cummins as their captain.

Proteas batting great AB de Villiers has expressed his disappointment over Aiden Markram's sacking as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain ahead of IPL 2024. SRH, who finished at the bottom of the points table last season, decided to make a massive change in their leadership and coaching role for the upcoming season. They appointed Daniel Vettori as their head coach last year in August, meanwhile, Pat Cummins, who they signed in the IPL 2024 Players auction, was named the captain.

AB de Villiers links ‘involvement of Daniel Vettori’ to Pat Cummins’ SRH captaincy
AB de Villiers links ‘involvement of Daniel Vettori’ to Pat Cummins’ SRH captaincy

SRH broke the bank in the IPL Auction to sign Australia captain Cummins for a whopping INR 20.5 crore as he became the second most expensive player in the league's history.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Markram recently led SunRisers Eastern Cape, a subsidiary of the franchise, to their second back-to-back SA20 title. However, under his captaincy, SRH finished at the bottom in IPL 2023.

De Villiers said he was upset with Markram's sacking but at the same time understood SRH's decision to appoint Cummins as their captain who led Australia to two ICC titles last year.

"There's reason for him (Pat Cummins) to be captain in that team, even though it's a bit of a surprise to most people, a bit of an upset to me perhaps to see Aiden Markram being moved across and sort of just had to make way for Pat Cummins there, even though Aiden Markram has won back-to-back SA20 tournaments," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read | 'Virat Kohli has hinted…': AB de Villiers' update extinguishes Sunil Gavaskar's 'may not play IPL' theory?

However, the former RCB star suggested that SRH didn't give much time to Markram as they were getting used to a new skipper last season.

"I think he's a fantastic captain, and they were just getting used to him as captain there at the SRH. So, it is disappointing to me, to him, and to all South African fans, but if it is for the best of the SRH team, then so be it," he added.

The legendary Proteas batter further indicated the Australian team connection in the SRH camp as their head coach Daniel Vettori is also part of the Aussie coaching staff.

"It's quite a surprise, but not a big surprise to me, thinking of the involvement of Daniel Vettori, who was with the Australian team. Also, we might see some involvement with Andrew McDonald. You just see a bit of an Australian flavour coming into that Sunrisers Hyderabad team," he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, India vs England Live Score match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On