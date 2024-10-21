Abdul Samad knocks at SRH doors with historic feat for J&K in Ranji Trophy ahead of IPL players' retention

Abdul Samad made history for Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy as he became the first player for the team to score centuries in both innings of a single match against Odisha. Abdul Samad in action for J&K in Ranji Trophy.(BCCI Domestic)

In an excellent show of power-hitting in both innings, Samad struck a total of 15 maximums across the two innings as J&K came within two wickets of claiming a big victory over Odisha in Cuttack.

Samad, who will likely be trying to find a new home in the IPL in the upcoming auction, was in excellent form as he top-scored in J&K’s first innings. He scored 127 runs of 117 deliveries as his team put on 270. He hit nine sixes, leading the charge from number four in the order as nobody else in the innings could cross 39.

He matched the effort with a run-a-ball 108* in the second innings, with J&K scoring 270 once again before declaring. This time he hit six maximums, his powerful effort helping his team set a target of 269 for their hosts.

Samad has marked a strong start to the Ranji Trophy season, amongst the top run-scorers and the most sixes hit so far.

Odisha ended day four on 112/8, hanging on thanks to a fantastic effort by Sandeep Pattnaik, who remained not-out on 55 in a 222-ball innings to secure the draw.

IPL future for Abdul Samad?

Samad was considered one of the most promising cricketers in the country when he was breaking through, but has never quite lived up to the promise. He does average over 38 in First Class cricket, and will be looking to maintain this powerful form heading into the future.

Samad joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 IPL auction, and has stayed with the team since, playing 50 matches for the franchise. He was a consistent choice in the team in 2024 as a batting-heavy team reached the finals, but wasn’t called upon much and didn’t stand out amongst a host of power-hitters.

He did strike at a rate of 168.52 in the 2024 season, and as an uncapped domestic player, will be one of the candidates several franchises might be eyeing as a potential finisher for their teams in the upcoming auction.