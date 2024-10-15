Abhimanyu Easwaran ends silence on New Zealand Tests snub, reacts to rumours of replacing Rohit Sharma in 1st AUS Test

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been on yet another of his formidable runs in domestic cricket, smashing four centuries in consecutive matches across the last four weeks. His run started in the second round of the Duleep Trophy in mid-September, where he notched up an unbeaten 157, before scoring 116 in the third round. He carried the form in Irani Cup to score 191, and later put together a valiant 127 for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy opener last week. Abhimanyu Easwaran scored four straight tons in first-class cricket

Despite the stunning run, Easwaran was ignored by the India selectors, yet again, for a place in the Test squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand at home. However, the Bengal opener, in conversation with the Indian Express, admitted that the selectors' act only gave him more "clarity."

He said: "I had clarity that now I’ve to continue playing Ranji Trophy. So I just went back to my preparation and made sure that I don’t do anything different just because I didn’t get a call up. If there is something going on in my mind I have a chat with my friends or my coach and get it out of my head."

In the last four years, he came close to making an India debut twice in the traditional format, the latest being in the tour of South Africa last December, when he replaced an injured Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"It is a challenge for sure. Sometimes, you just want to leave everything (give up). But then you face the reality. The things that you did well in domestic cricket is what has earned you a place in the team. Just because I didn’t get an opportunity to play, doesn’t mean I have to change things. At this point it is all about keeping myself ready whenever an opportunity comes," he added.

Easwaran to replace Rohit Sharma in Perth opener?

A recent PTI report claimed that India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the opening Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series next month, with Easwaran emerging as the likely candidate to cover the gap for the Perth game. This came jus days after another media report claimed that Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to take the back-up opener role in the Australia series. In fact, the Maharashtra batter is also slated to lead the India A squad in an internal game against the Rohit-led side ahead of the Australia series.

Easwaran, who is likely to be part of the India A squad, is looking forward to the contest and the tour of Australia.

"You are playing in conditions where the Test series will be played. So you have the chance to get used to it. Even if you are going to get one game, you will not feel out of place. It will give an extra advantage," he said.