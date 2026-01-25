Abhishek Sharma goes ballistic with 14-ball fifty but Yuvraj Singh's world record survives; India seal series

The left-hander stayed unbeaten on 68 from just 20 deliveries and, along with Suryakumar Yadav’s rapid 57 off 26, turned the chase into a no-contest as India stormed to victory inside 10 overs. Abhishek’s innings was laced with seven boundaries and five towering sixes, leaving the New Zealand bowlers searching for answers. The pair’s explosive stand ensured there was never any pressure in the chase and wrapped up the result in emphatic fashion. With the dominant win, India also moved to an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, underlining their complete control of the contest.

Abhishek made his intentions clear with the first ball he faced by stepping out off Jacob Duffy's delivery to push him straightaway on the back foot, and he just didn't stop after that and kept hitting boundaries at will. It was the ninth time in T20Is that he reached the 50-run mark in 25 or fewer balls.

Abhishek Sharma produced a blistering display of power-hitting to leave New Zealand’s bowlers clueless in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Chasing 154, the left-hander tore into the attack from the outset and brought up a stunning half-century off just 14 deliveries, setting new benchmarks in the format. His fearless approach turned what could have been a competitive chase into a one-sided affair, with India cruising home on the back of his assault. Abhishek mixed timing with brute force, unfurling a range of audacious strokes that drained any fight out of the New Zealand lineup. The knock stood as the joint third-fastest fifty in T20I history and the second quickest by an Indian, with his mentor Yuvraj Singh still holding the top spot.

Earlier, Indian bowlers produced a clinical show to restrict New Zealand to 153 for 9 in the third T20I of the five-match series here on Sunday. Opting to field, Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) was the most successful bowler with three wickets.

Hardik Pandya (2/23), spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/18) and Harshit Rana (1/35) also bowled with discipline to make life difficult for NZ.

Glenn Phillips (48) was the top-scorer for the Kiwis, while Mark Chapman (32) and Mitchell Santner (27) also chipped in with useful contributions.