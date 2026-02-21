Abhishek Sharma’s 1st training for South Africa tie had Gambhir, Suryakumar glued; 20-minute session paints grim picture

Abhishek Sharma has been central to India’s aggressive T20I batting template. His “see the ball, hit the ball” approach has laid the foundation for India’s blitzkrieg numbers since the 2024 T20 World Cup. But a forgettable start to the ongoing ICC event has raised fresh concerns. Indian team head coach Gautam Gambhir in conversation with Abhishek Sharma during a practice session in Ahmedabad on Friday. (HT_PRINT)

In his first three appearances, in which he has faced just eight deliveries, Abhishek is yet to open his account, registering ducks in all three matches. While captain Suryakumar Yadav assured full backing for the left-hander amid murmurs about possible technical or mental issues, and whether the management should look beyond him if the slump continues, India’s first training session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday suggested the spotlight remains firmly on him.

According to a report in The Times of India, Abhishek drew immediate attention when he walked out to bat, two days before India begin their Super 8 campaign against South Africa in a repeat of the 2024 final.

Suryakumar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the support staff were glued to the nets. The focus underlined how crucial it is for India to have Abhishek rediscover his rhythm. However, the session lasted only 20 minutes. Though he connected cleanly on a few shots, he “didn’t look content” while walking back, the report added.

For a batter who has dominated world-class attacks at a strike rate close to 200 over the past 15 months, the struggle to regain form appears real.

What did Surya say about Abhishek’s form? If anything, Abhishek appears least likely to be benched despite the three ducks, with Suryakumar reiterating that the team is prepared to cover for him until he returns to his best.

“Those who are worried about Abhishek Sharma’s form, I am worried about them. I think about the teams he is going to play against. The rest, you already know the answer. You have all seen what happens when he gets going. It’s a team sport, so such things happen. The team’s requirement is that he plays with his identity, so that’s what he is trying to do. If it comes off, good; if not, we are all there to cover it. He covered for us all last year, now it’s our turn,” he said.

The captain also laughed off suggestions that Sanju Samson could replace Abhishek in the XI.