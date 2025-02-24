Abrar Ahmed shamed, told 'pack your bag and...' for Shubman Gill send-off: 'Champions Trophy se bahar jaane ka raasta…'

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed was the sole standout performer for Pakistan in the team's unsuccessful attempt at defending 242 against India in Dubai. He finished with figures of 1 for 28 in 10 overs, which included the stunning delivery to dismiss in-form Shubman Gill. Even Virat Kohli was so amazed at his performance that amid his knock to a record century in the Champions Trophy face-off, he walked up to the bowler, shook hands and praised him. However, on social media, Ahmed was savaged by fans over his send-off to Gill. Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Shubman Gill (REUTERS)

Gill, who headed into the contest on the back of a century against Bangladesh in India's Champions Trophy opener, looked set to score a second consecutive fifty-plus knock until a carrom ball from Ahmed left him with no answer. The sharp delivery in the 18th over squared up the batter as Gill was beaten by the ripper that rattled against the middle and leg.

Following the dismissal, Ahmed, in a send-off to the India vice-captain, signalled him to walk to the dressing room. The celebration did not sit well with fans on social media, who ripped into the spin bowler.

Pakistan's fate hinges on Bangladesh

After just two matches into the Champions Trophy, Pakistan find themselves on the verge of elimination. They lost their opener in Karachi last week by 60 runs against New Zealand and then went down against India by six wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

However, if Bangladesh beat New Zealand on Monday in Rawalpindi, Pakistan might still be alive in the contest. They would then have to beat Bangladesh in their final game at home and expect India to take care of the Black Caps.

But Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has already accepted the team's fate. Speaking to the media after the match against India, he said: "For now, we can say it’s over—that’s the truth. We have to see what Bangladesh does against New Zealand and how New Zealand performs against India, but it’s a long shot. Our fate is no longer in our hands. As a captain, I don’t like relying on these things. If we can win, we should do it on our own terms, without depending on others. I don’t care about other results. We accept that India and New Zealand beat us, and we didn’t play well."