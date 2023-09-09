‘Absolute shamelessness. Mockery of rules, unethical’: Prasad wants India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match washed out

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad came down heavily on the Asian Cricket Council for keeping a reserve day only for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match while there is a rain threat looming large over all the matches of the tournament to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The ACC made the announcement on Friday. "If adverse weather suspends play during the Pak vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended," a statement said. India's captain Rohit Sharma, in blue, shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam(AP)

The arch-rivals are scheduled to play in Colombo on Sunday but thundery showers are forecast for the Sri Lankan capital over the weekend. As soon as the news became public, it was meted with harsh criticism on social media. Prasad launched a no-holds-barred attack on the organisers, calling the move "absolutely shameless" "a mockery" and "unethical".

"If true this is absolute shamelessness. The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams, Prasad tweeted.

The former pacer did not stop there. He went on to add that it would be fair if rain played spoilsport on both days of the India vs Pakistan match and the "malicious plans" didn't succeed.

"In the name of justice, will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the second day and these malicious plans not succeed," he added.

coaches for both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh -- the other two teams in round two -- made guarded statements.

"Little surprised when I first heard, but at the same time we are not the organisers of the competition so not a lot we can do about that," Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said.

"To be honest it will be a problem if the reserve day then provides points to the teams and not someone else, but nothing we can do about so we keep preparing and do the best we can."

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha said "yes, it's not ideal, we would love to have an extra day as well. Other than that I don't have much comment because they (technical committee) have made a decision."

Hathurusingha added he hadn't seen anything like this in any other tournament.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh play each other in Colombo on Saturday.

The group match between India and Pakistan ended without a result last week at Pallekele after India made 266 all out in the only innings possible before the rain came down.

