Adam Gilchrist fires warning to Pat Cummins and co. after watching Team India train in Perth: 'Look out Australia...'

Team India will look to produce a major turnaround when the side takes on Australia in the first Test of the five-match series on Friday. The side landed in Australia on the back of a 0-3 drubbing at the hands of New Zealand in a home Test series; with one eye on the World Test Championship final, India will look to put past their disappointing outing. Team India players during training session in Perth(AP)

Adam Gilchrist, the former Australian wicketkeeper-batter, has now dropped a rather positive remark for Indian fans, as he fired a warning for Pat Cummins and his men. Speaking to Fox Cricket, Gilchrist urged Australia to beware of India; the former wicketkeeper-batter had been watching the Indian team training at Perth closely.

“They look pumped,” Gilchrist said, speaking about his assessment of India's training..

“They look charged up and ready to turn it around, so look out Australia.”

India took part in a three-day intra-squad simulation match at the WACA in Perth to prepare for the opening Test of the series. The match featured the senior team up against the India A side, as a host of star players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin etc took part.

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, will miss the opening Test, owing to the birth of his son. Bumrah will lead the Indian team in Rohit's absence.

India eye series hat-trick

India head to Australia with hopes of a strong resurgence. The stakes couldn't be higher, with a spot in the World Test Championship final also on the line. The opening Test in Perth offers Jasprit Bumrah's men an opportunity to shake off their recent struggles and set the tone for the series.

India's recent history in Australia provides a beacon of hope. The side has claimed consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy wins on its last two tours Down Under, securing memorable 2-1 series triumphs in 2018/19 and 2020/21.

It's been nearly a decade since the trophy eluded India's grasp, with Michael Clarke's Australians last winning it in 2014/15 through a 2-0 victory in a four-match series. This rich legacy of success will undoubtedly fuel India's determination to deliver another historic performance on Australian soil.