Adidas unveils first look of new Team India jerseys for ODI, T20I and Test ahead of WTC final vs Australia

Days after becoming the official kit sponsor of the Indian team, global sportswear brand Adidas has revealed the brand new jerseys of Rohit Sharma and Co. in the build-up to the upcoming ICC World Test Championship on Thursday. Runners-up in the previous edition of the World Test Championship, India will meet Pat Cummns' Australia in the summit clash at the Oval.

In a first-of-its-kind activation, Adidas India has officially unveiled the first look of the new Indian Cricket Team Jersey for One Day International (ODI), T20I and Test formats. Adidas' grand reveal has managed to break the internet after Team Inda fans saw three huge jerseys floating over the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The global sportswear brand will start retailing the jerseys on the Adidas India website (www.adidas.co.in) and stores across the country.

“An iconic moment. An iconic stadium. Introducing the new Team India Jerseys. #adidasXBCCI #adidasIndiaCricketTeam #ImpossibleIsNothing,” Adidas India captioned its post on Instagram. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced Adidas as the men's team's new kit sponsor last month.

“I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah had tweeted.

