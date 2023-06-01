Home / Cricket / Adidas unveils first look of new Team India jerseys for ODI, T20I and Test ahead of WTC final vs Australia

Adidas unveils first look of new Team India jerseys for ODI, T20I and Test ahead of WTC final vs Australia

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jun 01, 2023 07:25 PM IST

Adidas has unveiled the first look of new Team India jerseys for ODI, T20I and Test formats ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Days after becoming the official kit sponsor of the Indian team, global sportswear brand Adidas has revealed the brand new jerseys of Rohit Sharma and Co. in the build-up to the upcoming ICC World Test Championship on Thursday. Runners-up in the previous edition of the World Test Championship, India will meet Pat Cummns' Australia in the summit clash at the Oval.

Virat Kohli (R) with bowlers Umesh Yadav (L) and Mohammed Siraj at a practice session ahead of the World Test Championship final cricket match between India and Australia in UK(PTI)
Virat Kohli (R) with bowlers Umesh Yadav (L) and Mohammed Siraj at a practice session ahead of the World Test Championship final cricket match between India and Australia in UK(PTI)

In a first-of-its-kind activation, Adidas India has officially unveiled the first look of the new Indian Cricket Team Jersey for One Day International (ODI), T20I and Test formats. Adidas' grand reveal has managed to break the internet after Team Inda fans saw three huge jerseys floating over the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The global sportswear brand will start retailing the jerseys on the Adidas India website (www.adidas.co.in) and stores across the country.

ALSO READ: England legend snubs Jadeja from WTC Final combined XI, includes only 4 Indians: 'I'd like to have him but...'

“An iconic moment. An iconic stadium. Introducing the new Team India Jerseys. #adidasXBCCI #adidasIndiaCricketTeam #ImpossibleIsNothing,” Adidas India captioned its post on Instagram. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced Adidas as the men's team's new kit sponsor last month.

“I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah had tweeted.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
adidas bcci icc world test championship wtc + 2 more
adidas bcci icc world test championship wtc + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out