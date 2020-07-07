e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Ads for England-West Indies series ‘better than Ashes’

Ads for England-West Indies series ‘better than Ashes’

Sponsors, advertisers, gaming platforms welcome resumption of international cricket in England

cricket Updated: Jul 07, 2020 07:07 IST
Rasesh Mandani
Rasesh Mandani
Mumbai
The England cricket team will return to international action from Wednesday.
The England cricket team will return to international action from Wednesday.(Image Courtesy: ECB)
         

Almost four months after a One-day International between Australia and New Zealand at an empty stadium in Sydney, international cricket restarts in Southampton on Wednesday with the England-West Indies Test series.

Live football is back but cricket stays the most watched sport in India. According to a 2019 report by the Broadcast Audience Research Council, cricket got 58 per cent of viewing minutes of live broadcast across sports channels. So it fits that advertisers and sponsors would welcome resumption even if it is behind closed doors.

The three-Test series in England already has three co-presenting sponsors, six associate sponsors and two more companies who have bought ad spots for the India broadcast. More are in the works.

“We Indians love cricket and live cricket is coming back after 120 days. There is already a massive interest around the series and advertisers are also responding to it very positively,” says Rohit Gupta CRO - Ad Sales and International Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, the official broadcasters.

What’s unusual is that this is for a series that does not involve India. Sony bought the media rights from England cricket board for five years (2018-22) for an undisclosed sum but the majority of its value would be for the three India tours during this period. “For every India match overseas, it’s estimated an Indian broadcaster pays $5 million. Non-India cricket comes practically free,” says a leading industry executive who did not wish to be named.

Among series that don’t involve India, Ashes is the most attractive property. Sony holds the rights for cricket in England and Australia. “For non-India cricket we haven’t seen anything like this in the past and this is even better than what we get for the Ashes series,” says Gupta.

With no clarity on when cricket - the cash-rich Indian Premier League included - will start in India and the Virat Kohli’s team not scheduled to travel to Australia before December, two months of non-stop international action in England (the West Indies tour will be followed by Pakistan) has led to a spike in interest.

Also, for fantasy gaming platforms live cricket is good news. “Both the West Indies and Pakistan series in England provides us visibility. So, we will look to extend our association for both,” says Avik Kanungo, director at Games 24x7, whose My11Circle is one of the co-presenting sponsors for the series. “We have seen in the past, even for non-India matches, the interest in fantasy gaming is very good. We will have participants engaging with our brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly who will be picking his own fantasy team.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
For Ladakh stand-off, how India readied its fleet of Apache attack choppers
For Ladakh stand-off, how India readied its fleet of Apache attack choppers
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
25 cops, all eyewitnesses to 2001 murder, turned hostile during Dubey’s trial
25 cops, all eyewitnesses to 2001 murder, turned hostile during Dubey’s trial
Urban joblessness on the rise as cities impose restrictions
Urban joblessness on the rise as cities impose restrictions
Armed with pesticides, Mi-17 choppers fight locust swarms
Armed with pesticides, Mi-17 choppers fight locust swarms
Coronavirus pandemic hit HIV treatment: UN report
Coronavirus pandemic hit HIV treatment: UN report
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: India’s ‘Captain cool’ turns 39
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: India’s ‘Captain cool’ turns 39
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In