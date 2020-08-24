e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Afghanistan appoints Raiees Ahmadzai as Director of Cricket

Afghanistan appoints Raiees Ahmadzai as Director of Cricket

The 35-year-old Ahmadzai, who had played in five ODIs and eight T20Is for Afghanistan between 2009-10, took over from Moles, who was appointed for the dual role of Director of Cricket and Chief Selector last year.

cricket Updated: Aug 24, 2020 18:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kabul
Raiees Ahmadzai
Raiees Ahmadzai (@ACBofficials)
         

Former captain Raiees Ahmadzai was on Monday appointed as the Director of Cricket of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), replacing Englishman Andy Moles.

The 35-year-old Ahmadzai, who had played in five ODIs and eight T20Is for Afghanistan between 2009-10, took over from Moles, who was appointed for the dual role of Director of Cricket and Chief Selector last year.

“The purpose of the appointment is to strengthen the technical aspect of the game for the national level team, build the capacity of players and to devise and implement plans and policies for the training and development of players,” the ACB said in a statement.

“Mr. Ahmadzai is an experienced national coach who has previously served at various technical positions in ACB including his assignment as the head coach for Afghanistan U19 team,” the statement added.

Ahmadzai was a part of the Afghanistan team that progressed to the 2009 ICC World Cup qualifiers and later gained ODI status.

Shortly after playing the 2010 ICC World T20, Ahmadzai announced his retirement from the game. The ACB had recently appointed all-rounder Mohammad Nabi as one of its members.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
LIVE: Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4, govt to issue guidelines soon
LIVE: Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4, govt to issue guidelines soon
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In