Javed Miandad breaks down while defending Imran Khan's integrity: ‘What will happen if you let him out?’
Javde Miandad broke down while defending Imran Khan, calling him honest and questioning why the former Pakistan captain continues to remain behind bars.
Javed Miandad broke down while speaking about the imprisonment of his former Pakistan teammate Imran Khan, making an emotional appeal for his release and insisting that the country’s 1992 World Cup-winning captain was not a corrupt man.
Miandad’s remarks come amid renewed concerns over Imran’s health and treatment in prison. The former Pakistan prime minister, who has been jailed since August 2023, recently underwent a medical examination in Islamabad before being taken back to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. His party has challenged the manner in which the examination was conducted after Pakistan’s Supreme Court had directed that he be taken to Shifa International Hospital and allowed access to doctors, including his personal physician.
The controversy crossed into cricket this week when Imran’s sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, appeared in an interview with Michael Atherton during Sky Sports’ coverage of the England-Pakistan Test at Lord’s. They raised serious concerns about their father’s health and prison conditions, alleging that he was being kept isolated for more than 23 hours a day and claiming that the authorities were trying to keep him imprisoned and silence him.
Deep Dive
Pakistan authorities have rejected allegations of mistreatment and maintained that Imran has been receiving appropriate medical care. A day after that interview generated widespread attention, Miandad was left in tears while discussing the plight of the man with whom he shared much of his international career.
‘He is an honest man’
“He is an honest man. He is not someone who engages in corrupt practices, otherwise he would have done a lot of things,” Miandad said during an interview on the Narrative YouTube channel. “What will happen if you let him out? Will he eat or damage someone? He is also someone's son. I always think about what he must be doing.”
Miandad said he knew Imran closely enough to be convinced about his integrity, pointing to the years they had spent together both with Pakistan and in county cricket. He questioned what keeping the former captain imprisoned was achieving and urged those involved to sit together and find a solution.
The Pakistan great became increasingly emotional as he spoke about Imran, describing him as a national hero and recalling how long the two had known each other. Miandad said that when he thought about what Imran might be going through inside prison, it affected him deeply. Eventually struggling to continue, he said the subject had made him emotional and that all he could do was pray for his former teammate.
He also pushed back against the idea that the two had always been rivals. Their relationship had its share of disagreements during and after their playing careers, including differences over Pakistan cricket, but Miandad said their primary purpose as players had always been the same — representing Pakistan.
“We didn't have any rivalry,” Miandad said, before stressing that whatever differences existed between them, they had played and fought for Pakistan.
That shared history stretches across one of the most successful periods Pakistan cricket has experienced. Miandad and Imran were two of the defining figures of the side through the 1980s and early 1990s, culminating in the 1992 World Cup triumph in Australia. In the final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan had slipped to 24/2 when Imran and Miandad came together. They added 139 for the third wicket, with Imran scoring 72 and Miandad 58, laying the foundation for the victory that gave Pakistan its first and only men’s ODI World Cup title.
Also Read: Pakistan coach reacts to PCB's threat of pulling out of Lord's Test over Sky Sports' interview with Imran Khan's sons
More than three decades after sharing that stage, Miandad’s concern was no longer about cricket. He appealed for Imran’s situation to be resolved, saying the former captain commanded enormous respect and deserved to be treated accordingly.
The calls over Imran’s medical care have also grown beyond Pakistan. A group of former international captains, including Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Greg Chappell, recently appealed for proper medical treatment for the jailed former cricketer, while Australia captain Pat Cummins has also publicly called for Imran to be treated with dignity. For Miandad, though, the appeal was rooted in something far more personal — decades spent knowing, playing alongside and occasionally disagreeing with a man whose present circumstances ultimately left him unable to hold back his tears.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More