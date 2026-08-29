‘Is it second division county cricket?’: Michael Vaughan rips into Pakistan's batting ‘standards’ after Lord's horror

Things are going from bad to worse for Pakistan on their tour of England. The opening Test saw the visitors losing the contest by an innings and 53 runs, but there was a sense of optimism heading to Lord's, considering Babar Azam made a return from his injury. However, the inclusion of the regular captain did nothing to ease Pakistan's tensions in the three-match series against England, as the side crumbled to 110 in the first innings at Lord's, giving England a significant advantage on Friday. Michael Vaughan didn't mince his words as he lambasted Pakistan's batting (Ben Whitley/PA via AP) Opening batter Azan Awais was the top scorer for Pakistan, returning with a knock of 46, while the likes of Babar (8), Abdullah Shafique (5), Shan Masood (1), and Mohammad Rizwan (7) all returned to the hut for single-digit scores. Amid the batting woes, former England captain Michael Vaughan tore into Pakistan, saying the hosts are having a field day with the ball because they know they aren't going to be challenged at all and can do whatever they want to on the field.

Deep Dive What were Michael Vaughan's criticisms of Pakistan's batting performance in the Test against England? Why did Pakistan struggle in their innings at Lord's during the Test match? How did Azan Awais perform in the match against England?

Also Read: Pakistan coach reacts to PCB's threat of pulling out of Lord's Test over Sky Sports' interview with Imran Khan's sons "I'll be brutally honest. The England bowlers aren't being challenged at all. And this Pakistan batting lineup is possibly the easiest batting lineup I've seen in a long time to bowl to. And not only that, I think as a bowler, I think they're all queuing up to bowl because they know there are wickets out there," Vaughan said on the BBC Test Match Special. "You're not going to get hurt. There's no batter that's going to hurt them. No one's going to damage their figures, and it's really, 'roll up, roll up, who wants to get the wickets?'," he added.