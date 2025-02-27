Afghanistan vs Australia Live Streaming: When and where to watch AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV and online

A semifinal berth will be at stake when Australia and Afghanistan play their final group B game in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Basking in the afterglow of their memorable win over England at the same venue on Wednesday, Afghanistan handed themselves a massive opportunity to make the semifinal for the second straight time in an ICC tournament. Last year, they had pulled off a memorable run in the T20 World Cup to make the semis. For the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side to make it through, they must beat Australia. Afghanistan will take on Australia in their final group game in Champions Trophy on Friday(AP)

The equation to make the semifinal remains the same for Australia, which won back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2009 and is aiming for its first Champions Trophy title in 15 years. However, hope will not be over if they lose in Lahore. Australia would then expect England to beat South Africa by a huge margin in the final Group B match.

Squads:

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran.

Here are all the live streaming details for Afghanistan vs Australia, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025:

When will the Afghanistan vs Australia, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

Afghanistan vs Australia, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played on Friday, February 28. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2 PM.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Australia, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

The Afghanistan vs Australia, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Australia, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025?

The Afghanistan vs Australia, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for Afghanistan vs Australia, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025?

The live streaming for Afghanistan vs Australia, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.