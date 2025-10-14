Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch AFG vs BAN live on TV and online

Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led Bangladesh will look to walk away with a consolation win over Afghanistan in the third and final ODI at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Rashid Khan's fifer in the second ODI helped Afghanistan gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Rashid came up with a match-winning performance as he bailed his team out of trouble after Afghanistan put up just 190 runs on the board. Afghanistan and Bangladesh will take on each other in the third and final ODI on Tuesday, October 14. (AP)

The series opener saw Afghanistan register a five-wicket victory. This performance serves as a reason to smile for the Afghans, considering the team failed to advance to the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup 2025 edition.

In the third and final ODI against Bangladesh, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Adrian Holdstock and Ahmed Shah Durrani are the on-field umpires for the game while Akbar Ali is serving as the third umpire.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Bashir Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana.

Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the third and final ODI:

When will the third ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh take place?

The third ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on Tuesday, October 14. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 5 PM IST.

Where will the third ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh take place?

The third ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will take place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where to watch the live telecast of the third ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India?

The third ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the third ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh?

The third ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.