Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Friday, Mar 15, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: 1st T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024 to start at 09:30 PM

    Mar 15, 2024 8:30 PM IST
    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 PM
    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score, 1st T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024
    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score, 1st T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 15 Mar 2024 at 09:30 PM
    Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    Afghanistan squad -
    Ibrahim Zadran, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand
    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair

    TODAY1st T20ISharjah
    IREIREIreland
    AFGAFGAfghanistan
    Today04:00 PM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 15, 2024 8:30 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details
    1st T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and Ireland to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 09:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: 1st T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024 to start at 09:30 PM
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes