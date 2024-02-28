Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 28 Feb 2024 at 11:30 AM
Venue : Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Afghanistan squad -
Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Karim Janat, Nasir Jamal, Rahmat Shah, Zia ur Rehman, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Khalil Gurbaz, Mohammad Ibrahim, Naveed Zadran, Nijat Masood, Zahir Khan
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Theo van Woerkom, Lorcan Tucker, Peter Moor, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Foster
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Toss Update
Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details
One-off Test (Day1) of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and Ireland to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 11:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.