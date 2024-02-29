Edit Profile
    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland score after 36 overs is 108/5
    Live

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland score after 36 overs is 108/5

    Feb 29, 2024 11:53 AM IST
    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 108/5 after 36 overs, Paul Stirling at 9 runs and Lorcan Tucker at 1 runs
    Key Events
    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score, One-off Test of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024
    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score, One-off Test of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score :

    Day 2 Highlights :

    • Referral 4 (35.3 ovs): H Tector against AFG (LBW) Unsuccessful (AFG: 2, IRE: 1)

    LIVEOne-off TestAbu Dhabi
    AFGAFGAfghanistan
    IREIREIreland
    IRE trail by 47 runs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 29, 2024 11:53 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 108/5 after 36 overs

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Paul Stirling 9 (28)
    Lorcan Tucker 1 (2)
    Afghanistan
    Naveed Zadran 3/39 (12)

    Feb 29, 2024 11:48 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Harry Tector is out and Ireland at 106/5 after 35.3 overs

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: OUT! lbw b Naveed Zadran.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:46 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 106/4 after 35 overs

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Paul Stirling 8 (27)
    Harry Tector 32 (70)
    Afghanistan
    Zia ur Rehman 2/14 (11)

    Feb 29, 2024 11:43 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 106/4 after 34 overs

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Paul Stirling 8 (21)
    Harry Tector 32 (70)
    Afghanistan
    Naveed Zadran 2/37 (11)

    Feb 29, 2024 11:43 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Paul Stirling smashed a Four on Naveed Zadran bowling . Ireland at 105/4 after 33.4 overs

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! First of the day! This is angled into the pads. Stirling waits and then clips it past mid-wicket. This one races away to the fence.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:38 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 100/4 after 33 overs

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Paul Stirling 2 (15)
    Harry Tector 32 (70)
    Afghanistan
    Zia ur Rehman 2/13 (10)

    Feb 29, 2024 11:34 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 100/4 after 32 overs

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score:
    Ireland
    Harry Tector 32 (70)
    Paul Stirling 2 (9)
    Afghanistan
    Naveed Zadran 2/32 (10)

    Feb 29, 2024 10:33 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day2) of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details
    One-off Test (Day2) of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and Ireland to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 11:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

