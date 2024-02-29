Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland score after 36 overs is 108/5
- 51 MinWelcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day2) of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024
Day 2 Highlights :
- Referral 4 (35.3 ovs): H Tector against AFG (LBW) Unsuccessful (AFG: 2, IRE: 1)
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 108/5 after 36 overs
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score:
Ireland
Paul Stirling 9 (28)
Lorcan Tucker 1 (2)
Afghanistan
Naveed Zadran 3/39 (12)
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Harry Tector is out and Ireland at 106/5 after 35.3 overs
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: OUT! lbw b Naveed Zadran.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 106/4 after 35 overs
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score:
Ireland
Paul Stirling 8 (27)
Harry Tector 32 (70)
Afghanistan
Zia ur Rehman 2/14 (11)
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 106/4 after 34 overs
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score:
Ireland
Paul Stirling 8 (21)
Harry Tector 32 (70)
Afghanistan
Naveed Zadran 2/37 (11)
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Paul Stirling smashed a Four on Naveed Zadran bowling . Ireland at 105/4 after 33.4 overs
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: FOUR! First of the day! This is angled into the pads. Stirling waits and then clips it past mid-wicket. This one races away to the fence.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 100/4 after 33 overs
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score:
Ireland
Paul Stirling 2 (15)
Harry Tector 32 (70)
Afghanistan
Zia ur Rehman 2/13 (10)
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland at 100/4 after 32 overs
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score:
Ireland
Harry Tector 32 (70)
Paul Stirling 2 (9)
Afghanistan
Naveed Zadran 2/32 (10)
Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details
One-off Test (Day2) of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and Ireland to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 11:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.