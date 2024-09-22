Explore
Sunday, Sep 22, 2024
Sunday, Sep 22, 2024
    Live

    Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan score after 7 overs is 27/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 22, 2024 6:01 PM IST
    Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan at 27/1 after 7 overs, Rahmat Shah at 0 runs and Rahmanullah Gurbaz at 17 runs
    Key Events
    Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI of Afghanistan and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024
    Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI of Afghanistan and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024
    Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score :

    Afghanistan Innings Highlights :

    • Abdul Malik makes his ODI debut for Afghanistan
    • Referral 1 (6.3 ovs): A Malik against SA (LBW) Unsuccessful (AFG: 1, SA: 2)
    • Afghanistan 27/1: A Malik lbw b L Ngidi 9(19)
      ...Read More

      Follow all the updates here:
      Sep 22, 2024 6:01 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan at 27/1 after 7 overs

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score:
      Afghanistan
      Rahmat Shah 0 (3)
      Rahmanullah Gurbaz 17 (20)
      South Africa
      Lungi Ngidi 1/9 (4)

      Sep 22, 2024 5:56 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Abdul Malik is out and Afghanistan at 27/1 after 6.3 overs

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! lbw b Lungi Ngidi.

      Sep 22, 2024 5:55 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Abdul Malik smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . Afghanistan at 27/0 after 6.1 overs

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Good proactive batting! Ngidi bowls it on a back of a length, outside off, Abdul Malik puts the dancing shoes and swipes across the line. He has no intention of keeping it along the ground and hits it well over mid on for his first boundary in ODI cricket.

      Sep 22, 2024 5:54 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan at 23/0 after 6 overs

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score:
      Afghanistan
      Rahmanullah Gurbaz 17 (20)
      Abdul Malik 5 (16)
      South Africa
      Bjorn Fortuin 0/17 (3)

      Sep 22, 2024 5:54 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a Four on Bjorn Fortuin bowling . Afghanistan at 23/0 after 5.5 overs

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! Fortuin continues to attack the stumps and bowls it on a length, on off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets down on one knee early and employs the sweep. Rolls his wrists nicely on the ball to control the sweep and hits it through backward square leg for a boundary.

      Sep 22, 2024 5:51 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan at 17/0 after 5 overs

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score:
      Afghanistan
      Abdul Malik 4 (13)
      Rahmanullah Gurbaz 12 (17)
      South Africa
      Lungi Ngidi 0/5 (3)

      Sep 22, 2024 5:46 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan at 16/0 after 4 overs

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score:
      Afghanistan
      Rahmanullah Gurbaz 11 (15)
      Abdul Malik 4 (9)
      South Africa
      Bjorn Fortuin 0/11 (2)

      Sep 22, 2024 5:43 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan at 13/0 after 3 overs

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score:
      Afghanistan
      Abdul Malik 3 (6)
      Rahmanullah Gurbaz 9 (12)
      South Africa
      Lungi Ngidi 0/4 (2)

      Azmatullah Omarzai
      Azmatullah OmarzaiAFG
      111 Runs
      M2
      HS86*
      SR129.07

      Rashid Khan
      Rashid KhanAFG
      7 Wickets
      Inn2
      Avg7.00
      SR15.00
      Sep 22, 2024 5:39 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a Four on Bjorn Fortuin bowling . Afghanistan at 9/0 after 1.6 overs

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Easy pickings!

      Sep 22, 2024 5:34 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan at 0/0 after 1 overs

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score:
      Afghanistan
      Rahmanullah Gurbaz 0 (6)
      Abdul Malik 0 (0)
      South Africa
      Lungi Ngidi 0/0 (1)

      Sep 22, 2024 5:06 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo (In for Nandre Burger), Bjorn Fortuin, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi.

      Sep 22, 2024 5:06 PM IST

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Scores: Afghanistan Playing XI

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik (In for Riaz Hassan), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad (In for Fazalhaq Farooqi), Naveed Zadran (In for Rashid Khan).

      Sep 22, 2024 4:34 PM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Afghanistan and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024

      Afghanistan vs South Africa Match Details
      3rd ODI of Afghanistan and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and South Africa to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

