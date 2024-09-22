Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan score after 7 overs is 27/1
- 31 Mins agoAfghanistan at 27/1 after 7 overs
- 36 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Abdul Malik is out and Afghanistan at 27/1 after 6.3 overs
- 37 Mins agoAbdul Malik smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . Afghanistan at 27/0 after 6.1 overs
- 38 Mins agoAfghanistan at 23/0 after 6 overs
- 38 Mins agoRahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a Four on Bjorn Fortuin bowling . Afghanistan at 23/0 after 5.5 overs
- 41 Mins agoAfghanistan at 17/0 after 5 overs
- 46 Mins agoAfghanistan at 16/0 after 4 overs
- 49 Mins agoAfghanistan at 13/0 after 3 overs
- 53 Mins agoRahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a Four on Bjorn Fortuin bowling . Afghanistan at 9/0 after 1.6 overs
- 58 Mins agoAfghanistan at 0/0 after 1 overs
- 26 Mins agoSouth Africa Playing XI
- 26 Mins agoAfghanistan Playing XI
- 58 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Afghanistan and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024
Afghanistan Innings Highlights :
- Abdul Malik makes his ODI debut for Afghanistan
- Referral 1 (6.3 ovs): A Malik against SA (LBW) Unsuccessful (AFG: 1, SA: 2)
- Afghanistan 27/1: A Malik lbw b L Ngidi 9(19)
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan at 27/1 after 7 overs
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score:
Afghanistan
Rahmat Shah 0 (3)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 17 (20)
South Africa
Lungi Ngidi 1/9 (4)
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Abdul Malik is out and Afghanistan at 27/1 after 6.3 overs
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: OUT! lbw b Lungi Ngidi.
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Abdul Malik smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . Afghanistan at 27/0 after 6.1 overs
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Good proactive batting! Ngidi bowls it on a back of a length, outside off, Abdul Malik puts the dancing shoes and swipes across the line. He has no intention of keeping it along the ground and hits it well over mid on for his first boundary in ODI cricket.
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan at 23/0 after 6 overs
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score:
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 17 (20)
Abdul Malik 5 (16)
South Africa
Bjorn Fortuin 0/17 (3)
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a Four on Bjorn Fortuin bowling . Afghanistan at 23/0 after 5.5 overs
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! Fortuin continues to attack the stumps and bowls it on a length, on off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets down on one knee early and employs the sweep. Rolls his wrists nicely on the ball to control the sweep and hits it through backward square leg for a boundary.
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan at 17/0 after 5 overs
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score:
Afghanistan
Abdul Malik 4 (13)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 12 (17)
South Africa
Lungi Ngidi 0/5 (3)
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan at 16/0 after 4 overs
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score:
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 11 (15)
Abdul Malik 4 (9)
South Africa
Bjorn Fortuin 0/11 (2)
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan at 13/0 after 3 overs
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score:
Afghanistan
Abdul Malik 3 (6)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 9 (12)
South Africa
Lungi Ngidi 0/4 (2)
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a Four on Bjorn Fortuin bowling . Afghanistan at 9/0 after 1.6 overs
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Easy pickings!
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan at 0/0 after 1 overs
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score:
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 0 (6)
Abdul Malik 0 (0)
South Africa
Lungi Ngidi 0/0 (1)
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo (In for Nandre Burger), Bjorn Fortuin, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi.
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Scores: Afghanistan Playing XI
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik (In for Riaz Hassan), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad (In for Fazalhaq Farooqi), Naveed Zadran (In for Rashid Khan).
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Afghanistan and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024
Afghanistan vs South Africa Match Details
3rd ODI of Afghanistan and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and South Africa to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.