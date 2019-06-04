Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Score at Cardiff
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Updates: Catch live action from the match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.
-
13:58 hrs IST
Afghanistan predicted XI
-
13:56 hrs IST
Player battles
-
13:33 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live updates: Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have got off to disastrous starts in this World Cup. While the former team lost by seven wickets to Australia, the latter side went down by ten wickets to New Zealand. Both teams will be looking to open their account of this campaign in Cardiff.
Follow Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka live updates here:
Facing off against Sri Lanka in their second game against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Afghanistan could likely go back to the experience of Afghan, who would not only provide a good batting option in the middle-order, but will also give Naib a man on the field he could rely on for advices during crucial situations.
Read about Afghanistan’s predicted XI here.
The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side would take on the inexperienced Afghanistan in their next game on Tuesday, and hope to find a way back to winning ways. On the other hand, Afghanistan, who also suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in their opening game, would hope to open their points tally with a win.
Read the important player battles here.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Both teams are desperate for a win as both started their campaigns with losses. While Sri Lanka suffered a 10-wicket loss to New Zealand, Afghanistan were beaten by seven wickets by defending champions Australia.