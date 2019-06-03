ICC World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Top 5 player battles - Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan in focus

Sri Lanka got off to a horrendous start at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. Facing off against New Zealand in their opening encounter, the side was bundled out for 136, which was easily chased down by the Kiwis in the 17th over without losing a wicket.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side would take on the inexperienced Afghanistan in their next game on Tuesday, and hope to find a way back to winning ways. On the other hand, Afghanistan, who also suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in their opening game, would hope to open their points tally with a win.

READ: Nasser Hussain identifies captain who ‘transformed’ Indian cricket

Here is a look at the five battles that could define the match:

Lasith Malinga vs Rahmat Shah

Rahmat Shah has been Afghanistan’s best batsmen in recent times. The right-handed batsman has the best batting average among all the players (36.50), and he is the only Afghan to average more than 35. Against the fast Australia attack in the first match, Shah held his own and managed to score 43 off 60 before being dismissed by spinner Adam Zampa. Up against Sri Lanka, Shah would be eager to face off against speedster Lasith Malinga, who has been in good form this year. The seamer, on the other hand, would relish the competition and hope to get the big wicket.

Lasith Malinga vs Mohammad Shahzad

If there is one Afghanistan batsman, who has the ability to single-handedly change the course of the match, it is Mohammad Shahzad. The right-handed batsman is the only Afghan to score a ton against India. He achieved the feat in 88 balls at the Asia Cup encounter last year. But Shahzad has struggled against fast bowlers throughout his career. In the first game against Australia, he was dismissed for a duck in the third ball he faced from Mitchell Starc. Up against Malinga, Shahzad would face a stiff competition.

Rashid Khan vs Thisara Perera

Thisara Perera possesses the abilities to come lower down the order and smash big shots. Especially against an inexperienced Afghanistan bowling attack, the left-handed batsman can cause much damage in the death overs. While Perera lacks in consistency, he more than makes up for in his strike rate. Afghanistan allrounder Rashid Khan would hope to hinder Perera’s flow and strangle him with slow, spin bowling. The left-handed batsman, who relies on pace and power, might find it difficult to play his shots against Khan.

READ: MS Dhoni issues warning to South Africa in practice session - Watch

Mujeeb ur Rahman vs Dimuth Karunaratne

Mujeeb ur Rahman has not been in the best of form this year. The spinner had a forgettable campaign at the IPL, and went for 45 runs in 4.5 overs, after beign asked to open the attack against Australia. But he would hope to get into the playing XI once again to challenge skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. The Sri Lanka batsman became only the second player to carry the bat at World Cup in the first World Cup game against New Zealand, thus displaying his abilities to face off against fast bowlers. But Afghanistan have considerably slower bowlers. Mujeeb, if given the chance to open the attack again, would look to use various slow-bowling options in his arsenal to strangle the batsman at the top.

Rashid Khan vs Angelo Mathews

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews had a horrible start to the World Cup campaign. The right-handed batsman was dismissed for a duck against New Zealand. The experienced allrounder would be eager to make amends against Afghanistan. But being a middle-order batsman, the veteran batsman is likely to square off against Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. The face-off between the two experienced players in two inexperienced sides, promises a fiery contest.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 17:53 IST