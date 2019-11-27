Afghanistan vs West Indies, Only Test, Day 1 in Lucknow: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 12:34 IST

Toss update: West Indies won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. West Indies won 3-0 in the ODI series while Afghanistan hit back with a 2-1 series victory in T20Is. Both the teams will now look to end the tour on a high by winning this one-off Test.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah Janat, Asghar Afghan, Amir Hamza, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Nasir Jamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican