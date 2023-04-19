'Afridi's fastest ball was 134 kmph': Arjun Tendulkar shown no mercy after IPL graphic reveals speed in SRH vs MI tie

Arjun Tendulkar was retained by Mumbai Indians for his second IPL match in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. After going for 17 runs in two overs in his debut match against Kolkata Knight Riders two days back, Arjun was picked by Rohit Sharma with a broader plan in mind. The 23-year-old showed his prowess with variations while picking up his maiden IPL wicket, but Arjun was shown no mercy by fans on social media after an IPL graphic revealed his bowling speed.

Like in the KKR game, Arjun was asked to open the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians by skipper Rohit when SRH began their chase of 193 at home. In the opening over, he went up against Harry Brook, IPL 2023's first centurion, who whacked him for a boundary through cover in the fourth ball. Arjun conceded six runs in the first over with three dot balls. In the second over, the 23-year-old looked to show more variation with slower deliveries. However, he ended his spell with Rahul Tripathi managing a boundary behind square leg.

It was at the end of the first over when IPL graphic revealed that Arjun's speed on the final delivery of that over was 107.2 kmph. And Twitter showed no mercy to Arjun as the youngster was brutally trolled.

Despite what his bowling speed read, Arjun shut all the talk on social media with a stunning last over where he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar while successfully defending 20 runs in the final over to help Mumbai beat SRH by 14 runs in Hyderabad.

"Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death," an elated Rohit said after the match where Mumb ai picked up their third consecutive win on the trot.

